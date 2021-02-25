Hamburg Area High School Academic Challenge team continues winning streak

The Hamburg Area High School Academic Challenge team is now 2 and 0. The Hamburg team beat Antietam on Feb. 25, in a nail-biting close match, with final score of 14-12. Pictured left to right: Matthew Frantz, Kacey La, Cail Schrack, Evan Grim, Austin Swartley (who served as Captain on Feb. 25).

 Submitted photo
