Hamburg School Board approved an opt-out resolution for the 2020-21 general fund preliminary budget on Dec. 9.
The resolution means that the district will not raise taxes more than the adjusted base index for the district of 3.3 percent, according to Business Manager Michele Zimmerman.
"It means that we will live within our means," Zimmerman said.
The resolution allows the district to skip the preliminary budget phase due in January and will move on to the proposed final budget phase due May 31.
The Dec. 9 meeting was also a reorganization meeting for Hamburg Area School Directors.
For the fifth consecutive year Brian Specht and Andrew Raugh were elected as president and vice-president, respectively.
District Justice Kim Bagenstose administered the Oaths of Office to school directors Todd Hummel, Specht and Bradley Faust, who were elected to new four-year terms in November.
The law firm of Antanavage Farbiarz, PLLC was elected solicitor with Russell Farbiarz as chief counsel for 2020 at a cost of $6,000.
"We're honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve," said Alexa Antanavage. The firm has represented the district for many years.
School directors approved the following committees for 2020: Berks E.I.T., Business Manager Michele Zimmerman; Joint Operating Committee, Raugh; Committee on Legislative Action, Cory Johnson and Hummel; BCIU, Specht; Fine Arts Hall-of-Fame, Brian Riegel and Leon Grim; Academic Hall-of-Fame, Grim and Faust; Wellness Committee, Johnson and Grim and BCTC Authority, David Fisher.
School directors agreed to eliminate the building committee and instead will treat these issues as a Committee-of-the Whole.
The Hamburg Area School District is divided into three regions.
Region 1 includes Hamburg Borough and is represented by Hummel, Johnson and Riegel.
Region 2 includes Perry and Windsor townships and Shoemakersville Borough and is represented by Specht, Maggie Rhoades and Raugh.
Region 3 consists of Strausstown Borough and the townships of Tilden, Upper Bern and Upper Tulpehocken. Faust, Lolly Lesher and Grim represent Region 3.
School directors met in executive session before the meeting to discuss real estate matters. No further information was available.
The next meeting of school directors is Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room. School directors agreed to cancel the meeting scheduled for Jan. 13.