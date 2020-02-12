Hamburg Area School Board heard from several school administrators in a school district state of the union address on Feb. 10.
"Where are we now," asked Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf, who is in his fifth year on Hawk Hill. "What's the impact on learning over the last five years."
Chris Spohn is the Director of Operations and Project Development, a position that was created during the 2018-19 school year.
The three pillars of the job include facilities, on-ramp development for students, such as apprenticeships and economic development of the region, according to Spohn.
"We want our graduates to live here, work here and raise a family here," Spohn said. "We want kids to be proud of being from Hamburg."
The Hawk Mountain Regional Development Initiative was started and regular meetings, without a set agenda, are held between a variety of interested parties including municipality leaders, business persons, politicians and police representatives.
"We're trying to get the best paying jobs and keep them," Spohn said.
Hamburg (Area) covers 104 square miles and one-eighth of the land mass in Berks County, according to Spohn.
"We're focused on workforce development and automation technology training," Spohn said.
Hamburg Area projects graduating classes of about 150 in the future and Spohn estimates about one-third going to college, one-third going to the career center leaving one-third undecided.
Spohn's goal is to get those undecided 50 students into apprenticeships, internships, job shadowing with local career opportunities to keep them in the area.
Dr. Shawn Gravish, Director of Security and Safety, spoke to school directors about efforts to make schools safer.
The district has taken a systematic approach in all buildings to drills in order to help students, teachers and all personnel become better prepared in times of emergency.
One of the most important steps takes place outside of the campus buildings.
"We are building relationships with parents, ministeriums and police, local and state," Gravish said.
In schools where tragedies occurred there were usually warning signs that something was not right with the responsible individuals.
"With ministeriums, police and schools coming together, maybe they know the backstory," Mextorf said. "We can look through a variety of lenses."
Matthew Ammons, director of Human Services, spoke to school directors about progress made for special needs students and for any student needing attention.
The focus has shifted in recent years to building inclusive environments, Ammons said.
"I couldn't imagine a better team for special needs students," Ammons said. "The kids are fully engaged. It's been a remarkable shift, we are reactive to concerns and situations."
Two and one-half years ago the title of Director of Special Education was changed to include all students.
The nursing staff has provided care for those who need it most and the Home and School Visitor has provided an olive branch, Ammons said.
"Kids need to feel accepted, wanted in order to learn," Ammons said.
Athletic Director Aaron Menapace spoke to school directors about a sport that was added to the roster this year.
Hamburg Area created a unified sports team which played bocce ball.
"It demonstrates that the school is dedicated to inclusion," Menapace said.
Recently a match was held with Brandywine and the pep band played.
"Everybody won that night," Menapace said.
Team members are held accountable as in other sports.
They need to be at practice, they need to be on time and they can earn a varsity letter, Menapace said.
The next meeting of school directors is Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.