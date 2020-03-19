Prior to coronavirus concerns closing schools and many churches, the auditorium of the First Reformed UCC in Hamburg was full of beautiful sounds on Sunday afternoon, March 8.
A crowd of about 80 was entertained with the wonderful voices of the Hamburg Area High School Choir under the direction of Sara Jackson. Barry Driesbach, director of the Hamburg Hawks Drama Club, was the Master of Ceremonies. The free event was a fundraiser for the high school choir and hosted by the church.
The church happily supported the choir. The auditorium was decorated in red and white, the school colors. Church members donated dozens and dozens of cupcakes, pies, snacks, and beverages served at no cost to attendees. Donations were graciously accepted and all goes to the high school choir.
The title of this matinee was “Selections from the Stage and Screen.” The group sang solos or duets from popular movies like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Xanadu,” “Frozen” and others. Their selections also included arrangements from stage shows like “The Band’s Visit,” “Wicked,” “Cats,” “Les Miserable”and many more.
Student performers included Brody Baez, Alexandria Baum, Anna Heltmann, Trayton Smith, Melissa West, Madison Johnson, Sophia Gattone, Emily Livingston, Delani Remp, Cora Rodriguez, Esther Metcalfe, Jenna Downing, Sianna Jackson, Hayley Curtis, Abigail Behm, Luis Perez, and Arianna Baratta. These young people were fantastic! There is lots of talent in our high school. Don’t be surprised if you see any of these names in lights someday.
As a special treat there were performances by Hamburg Area High School Principal Chris Beissel and Choir Director Sara Jackson, with Superintendent Richard Mextorf. The Hamburg Area School District has very dedicated faculty and administration working with its students.
This is the second year that First Reformed UCC hosted this fundraiser for the school choir. The church is happy to host the event and support our schools and its students. The Choral Cafe is so enjoyed by everyone who attends. A tentative date has already been set for another encore in March 2021.