The Hamburg High School Class of 1953 held its 66th Reunion on June 13 at The Westy Bar & Grill. Seated: Gloria "Blackie" Kauffman Ruth, Joan Ely Rapp, Richard Krunsman, Helen Balthaser Zern and Dorothy Williamson Geist. Standing: Betty Krick Angstadt, Gloria "Brownie" Kauffman Phillips, Shirley Burkert, Ted Miller, Robert Packard, William Fink and Sara Nies Wolfe.