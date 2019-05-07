Hamburg Community Garden gives community members a unique space to garden with others and to benefit the environment at the same time.
The Hamburg Community Garden was established in 2018 on a vacant lot on Apple Street, spearheaded by Joshua and Heather Youpa and Joshua Butz. For the 2019 season, residents can purchase a garden box to grow their own organic vegetables.
Heather Youpa first came up with the concept for the Hamburg Community Garden in 2018. Josh Butz also had the same idea and a mutual friend from Our Town Foundation brought the idea to life and they have been working on the project ever since.
The Hamburg Community Garden lays where there once was the Ol’ Smith Model Dairy that came about in 1914. They were known for their ice cream that was delivered to different towns that were located near Hamburg.
Members of the community garden want to keep the tradition of Historic Hamburg in play here by reinventing the old space.
VJ Wood Towing donated the lot of land to project so they were able to start the community garden.
“They donated the lot to us knowing that it would benefit the community,” Butz said.
The garden plots are available for any resident but most people who have already purchased a plot live in town or are people who rent in Hamburg that may not have the space to grow their own. The Community Garden also gives people inexperienced with gardening to garden with others with more experience.
The Community Garden is for organic planting only which will reduce the amount of harmful chemicals that pollute the air and the organic plants will be harmless towards people and creatures.
“By planting flowers and different organic vegetables, it will make Hamburg more environmentally friendly,” said Hamburg resident Gurparit Saggi.
Each plot costs $30 for the entire year. Each individual is responsible for their own plot and maintaining it for themselves. Butz and Youpa hope they will fill all plots for this year.
Butz and Youpa thank the community for all the help they have been receiving. A lot of local businesses in the Hamburg area have donated a lot of supplies including topsoil, mulch and a painting. Some businesses that have helped include VJ Wood, OTF, Keystone Landscape Supply, Lowes of Hamburg, The Journey Cafe, Ronnie C. Folk Paving and To the Top Tree Service.
Email Butz or Youpa at Butzcb@gmail.com or HeatherYoupa@gmail.com to purchase a plot.