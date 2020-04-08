Hamburg Area School District handed out 6,200 meals to students in about an hour on March 31. The following Tuesday on April 7, the district distributed an estimated 8,000 meals to students.
“Food distribution is essential for many families. While there are many things we cannot control, we can do our best to meet the basic need of our families,” said Hamburg Superintendent Richard Mextorf. “Our food service staff, school leaders, custodians, maintenance, and technology personnel are doing a spectacular job. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts.”
The Hamburg Areas School District food program, coordinated by food service director David Shefter, Sr., is open to all district children ages 2 to 18.
“The food program is an extension of this district’s motivation to support each child and family. Hamburg supports the whole and takes care of every child without exception,” said Shefter.
Each child receives five breakfasts and five lunches. The distribution is conducted every Tuesday at the High School, Perry Elementary and Tilden Elementary Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“The distribution was an action packed hour, but many hours of work went into planning, preparing, cooking, portioning, and sorting the meal components,” said Shefter.
A group of eight foodservice staff members, with the support of a few administrators, produced and start portioning the food items on Sunday. On Monday the food service staff, with a larger group of administrators, portion the remaining food items and fill all the breakfast bags for the 620 students. On Tuesday, an even larger crew, including additional support from other district staff, filled lunch bags just in time to hand them to the parade of vehicles at the three distribution locations, said Shefter.
“We are purchasing the food through our normal channels and also using our government commodity foods that we normally use in the school lunch program,” he said.
The school district has picked up the expense of the program for the first few weeks. The distribution is now part of the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. This means the meals will be reimbursed by the National School Lunch Program.
“There has been overwhelming support for the program. Many parents have posted their support and appreciation on the district’s Facebook page. There have also been a significant number of parents and neighbors that have offered to volunteer in support of our efforts,” said Shefter.
Food safety is always a priority in the food service operation, he said.
“We have kitchens with ample refrigeration and storage facilities. The safety of our staff and the public we are serving is a big part of the plan,” said Shefter. “Hamburg’s program started as five-day, 10-meal distribution to limit the number of times families would need to visit the schools as well as the number of hours crews would be needed for production and distribution.”
Many districts are serving food five days a week but Hamburg opted to district food one day a week to limit visits to the schools.
“The food production and assembling of the family bags have been decentralized to the three schools to help minimize the number of people in a kitchen at any one time. The distribution to the families is handled through a drive-by system where the families never leave their car and only interact with one food handler,” he said.
What makes this program a success?
“This program is a success because the dedicated food service staff is getting support from the entire administrative team. Everyone is working together as needed,” said Shefter. “There is an incredible sense of accomplishment and pride noted by this district’s team.”
“Hamburg’s administrators have always respected the food service staff,” he continued. “This program has elevated the food service staff to rock star status as their skills and dedication have been highlighted through these meaningful efforts.”
Offering a message to the community, Mextorf said, “To our students: have fun learning. Try something new, explore, experiment, and find ways to demonstrate what you have learned. To our families: we are working on Internet access for all. Please let us know if we can help you in any way.”
“We will continue to work and learn through this process. I have no doubt that we will come through this stronger than ever!”