Hamburg Area students and teachers received grants totaling $18,130 from the Hamburg Area Education Foundation on May 20 at the school directors' monthly meeting.
HAEF leaders Dr. Shawn Gravish and Teresa McCarthy-Wright presented the grants in three categories- community service, student opportunity and teacher grants.
Twelve students and six teachers received grants.
Community service grants in the amount of $250 were presented to Paiton Albrecht, high school, for youth leadership and Marvin Brandstatter, middle school, for a Reach Out Youth project.
Student opportunity grants were presented to Tilden Elementary student Hoyt Dotterer ($235) for Berks Nature Camp and middle school student Jaxon Seidel ($500) to study international cultures.
High school students receiving $500 grants included: Emilee Kachel, EMT classes; LoyDawn Tae Miranda, drum major workshop; Meredith Haas, Washington Youth Summit and Alexander Long, Marine biology project.
High school students receiving $500 grants for international trips were Abigail Behm, Alexis Deisemann and Alexandria Baum.
Emma Riegel, high school, received a grant for $395 for a drum major workshop.
Teacher grants were presented to: Dickson Borger, middle school, in the amount of $8,500 for the Lights, Camera, Action project; Stephanie Palerino, high school, $500 for Book Club books and Tracy Herber, high school, $500 for LSS transition program.
Elementary teachers Sherry Fuhrmann, Tilden, and Trish Kelly, Perry, received grants for $1,500 and $500, respectively, for outdoor educational gardens.
Kelly also received a grant for $1,500 through earned income tax credit contributions.
Funding for the grants is provided through an HAEF bingo event and contributions from local businesses and corporations that receive earned income tax credit for state-approved projects.
Students from Kindergarten through Grade 12 are eligible for grants and can apply on the district website in March each year.
In other news, school directors agreed to a proposal from Nagle Athletic Surfaces to clean the high school track and repaint the lines at a cost of $25,000.
The next meeting of school directors is Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.