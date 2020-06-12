The Hamburg Area Education Foundation announced the grant recipients for 2020. The grants total more than $4,800.
The Hamburg Area Education Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization developed to cultivate opportunities to advance scholarly, creative, and personal excellence in the Hamburg Area School District.
"Our goals are to enhance educational opportunities for all students, encourage and support innovative educators, build community involvement through a wide range of educational initiatives, and strengthen the commitment of alumni support in academic programs," stated the Foundation in a June 10 release.
Grants were awarded this year in the categories of Student Grant, Teacher Opportunity Grant, and Community Service Grant.
"Congratulations to all the recipients of the Hamburg Area Education Foundation Grants for 2020!" the Foundation stated in the grant announcement. "Members of the HAEF board encourage participation and contributions for these grants from the regional community, including but not limited to businesses, alumni, parents, staff, students, and friends of the district."
Student Grant recipients are Benjamin Bracy to attend virtual summer programming camp and Allison Bracy to attend virtual summer coding camp. They were each awarded a $399 grant.
A $500 Teacher Opportunity Grant was presented to Oksana Reinard for an independent choice book program.
As part of a Community Service Grant, a $250 grant was awarded to Aaliyah Stump for the Reach Out Hamburg program.
The Foundation board also approved the awarding of a Community Service Grant totaling more than $3,000 to the graduating Class of 2020 for a community service project.
The projects that the Foundation helps fund are made possible by the contributions from its community fundraising events, such as Iron Chef Hamburg competitions, and most recently Coach and Vera Bradley Handbag Bingo.
"Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our scheduled Handbag Bingo event had to be postponed until Spring of 2021, thereby limiting the amount of funds to award this year," stated the Foundation in the release.
"It is because of the selfless giving of our attendees, and the contributions of event sponsors, that these grants are possible. The HAEF thanks the combined efforts of many in the community and area businesses for their generosity. This continued support will allow us to offer many more grants in the future."