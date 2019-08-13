The Our Town Foundation in Hamburg is looking forward to the 16th Annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival which takes place on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Hamburg.
In 2018, the Hamburg-er Festival drew approximately 40,000 people from all over the east coast and beyond, and that’s because each year OTF beefs up the festivities!
This year’s festival will feature the 2019 Professional and Amateur Burger Eating Competitions, more than 35 hamburger stands, 5 stages of non-stop musical entertainment, numerous contests, children’s activities, local art and handmade crafts, and lots of other fun. Also, stop by the Beer and Wine Patty-O or the Budweiser & Burgers Beer Garden.
Parking is available in four designated areas for a nominal fee of $5. All parking proceeds benefit the festival. The four areas are: the Hamburg Field House at the rear of 127 South 4th Street, the Hamburg High School parking lot at 701 Windsor Street, a lot between State Street and the Schuylkill River located at 137 Schuylkill Avenue and a lot located at the intersection of Grand and Front Street.
Pet owners are encouraged to leave their pets at home.
During the festival, visit the hospitality table at 335 State Street to pick up your festival program guide which lists all the participants and event schedules.
For more information, visit https://www.tasteofhamburger.com/.