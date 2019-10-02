The Hamburg Grange #2103 wants to personally thank the Hamburg area community for supporting our Sept. 21 Chicken Pot Pie Dinner at the Hamburg Area Senior High School. We were very happy to see the support for our veterans and active military who give each and every one of us our freedoms and rights. We PROUDLY gave 55 free meals to these brave men and women, including our very own Hamburg Police Chief Tony Kuklinski, left, and Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. We served a total of 362 people who supported the dinner by eating in, and taking dinners and quarts of pot pie home with them.