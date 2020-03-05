Hamburg Grange #2103 will be hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Pot Pie Dinner on Saturday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, 701 Windsor St., Hamburg. Cost is $10 (adults) or $5 (children 3-8); children 2 and under are free.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Miller-Keystone Blood Center’s campaign for a new community bloodmobile.
“Miller-Keystone Blood Center’s 2019-2020 Annual Appeal is designated towards the purchase of a new community bloodmobile,” explains Robin Schappell, Account Manager/Donor Recruitment, Miller-Keystone Blood Center. Ms. Schappel notes that the new vehicle, expected to arrive and in operation in Fall 2020, will collect approximately 5,000 lifesaving blood donations annually.
“We are sincerely grateful to Hamburg Grange, and to all those donors who have supported our campaign for a new community bloodmobile.”
Take-out meals and quarts will also be available for $9, and a bake sale will also be held.
For more information, contact Michael Adams at 610-562-5933.