The Hamburg Grange #2103 recently presented a check of $2,600 on June 8 to the Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, which was supported by the Hamburg Community on March 23.
We served 273 adults, 12 children, sold quarts and take-out meals, and we did this with 20 members and volunteers. We chose the Salvation Army, due to their response to the August 2018 flooding that affected over 30 families.
Cathy Correll, Office Coordinator from the Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, presented a program for the Hamburg Grange #2103. Cathy has been with the Hamburg Service Center since April 21, 2010.
The Salvation Army HSC covers 30 zip codes in Berks County and provides assistance to many individuals and families that need emergency financial assistance for a variety of needs, such as heat, food, utilities, rent, clothing, prescription, and eligible needs. The Hamburg Service Center staff keeps detailed records of who receives assistance, because there is a monetary limit per individual or family per fiscal year.
At the Salvation Army HSC, they don’t use the word handout when assisting clients, instead they are providing a “Hand Up“ to individuals and families to help them during their time of need.
The Hamburg Service Center does a Back to School program for children in grades K-12, summer camp scholarships to Camp Ladore for children 7 – 12, Angel Tree program for children up to age 12 and adults older than 60 and Community Cares Christmas in July program for those living in a nursing center.
The Salvation Army HSC and Family Store are always looking for more volunteers to sort and package Angel Tree gifts and volunteer in the Family Store sorting and tagging donations. But the biggest need is for volunteers to ring a bell at a Red Kettle location from Black Friday to Christmas Eve. Red Kettle donations are the biggest Salvation Army fundraiser and 90 percent of what is put in the kettle comes back to the community to “Do the Most Good” and provide emergency assistance to those needing a “Hand Up.”
If you are in need of assistance or have an interest, call 610-562-8440. To volunteer or donate to the Family Store, call 484-660-3851. For more information about the Salvation Army, go to their website at www.salvationarmyusa.org or www.facebook.com/Thesalvationarmyhamburgservicecenter.
To learn more about the Hamburg Grange #2103, contact Michael Adams at 610-562-5933 or just google Hamburg Grange.