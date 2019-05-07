Michaela Burkey recently presented a program for the Hamburg Grange #2103. She is an 8th grade student at the La Salle Academy in Shillington. She recently participated in the RBSEF, the Reading Berks Science and Engineering Fair at Albright College on March 19.
The Grange provided judges for the Agricultural displays. They were Wayne Campbell, the PA State Grange President and Lynn Dietrich, Agricultural Engineer.
Michaela was one of more than 500 participants and they selected her display. The display was entitled “Better Than Plastic”, and she demonstrated how she tested five different food bags and the winner was the bees-wax wrap.
Michaela is very passionate about climate change and learning how to lessen the impact on our local environment. She is hoping that by changing some basic things in everyone’s daily life, that they can make a difference to reduce their plastic footprint.
For more information on the fair, this is the website https://www.rbsef.com/about-us/ or about the Hamburg Grange #2103, just google Hamburg Grange.