What does a mob boss have in common with a gumshoe, or the first African-American, Native-American female licensed pilot or the future president of the United States?
Well, for starters, they were all rubbing elbows at the Hawk’s Nest Speakeasy run by Joey Provenzano, better known as Hamburg High School Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher David Kline.
Hamburg Area High School traveled back in time to the 1920s, entering through the doors of the library-turned-speakeasy dubbed the Hawk’s Nest.
Kline organizes the event every year as an activity to give his students a feel for the atmosphere of the Roaring 20s. To accomplish this goal, each student chooses a prominent figure from the era, such as Clara Bo, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “Lucky” Luciano, and more.
Students must stay in character for two periods at the end of the day and know their characters inside and out. In essence, they become their character. This is critical, because knowing their character allows them to interact with others from the time period and truly explore the social aspects which would be difficult to explain in a classroom.
Donning the alias of Joey Provenzano, a name he glaumed (stole) from famous mobster Tony “Pro” Provenzano, Kline himself owned the establishment and was one of two bartenders throughout the night.
Two bouncers stood guard imposingly before the covered library doors and asked for the password before letting anyone in. True to speakeasy fashion, entry was by password only. They were instructed to “Not let anyone in” if they couldn’t cough up “Silver Iguana” for their entry, according to Kline.
However, once inside, it was an explosion of music, lights, laughter and voices in a reenactment that would have made the flappers and mobsters of the 1920s proud. With musical entertainment provided by the HAHS jazz band, led by band teacher Megan Kline, guests were free to Charleston at will or socialize with the legends of the decade.
APUSH student Melissa West spent a week researching her character, Clara Bo, an American actress who rose to stardom in silent film during the 1920s and successfully made the transition to "talkies" in 1929.
“Walking around let me be more in character,” and soak in the environment, West said.
The social aspects are reportedly the most critical benefit of the speakeasy.
“It allows you to learn so much about the society,” said former APUSH student Paiton Albrecht.
“Taking a break from class but still doing educational activities” was the perfect way to integrate learning and fun to the curriculum, Albrecht summarized.
The years leading up to the Great Depression are often the most difficult to lecture on, because the only way to describe them is by the feeling. They felt like freedom and victory, like America was on top of the world and things were only getting better. Conveying this sense to students is crucial to the understanding of why the Great Depression was as devastating as it was.
“It is no wonder why people used to love [speakeasies],” Albrecht concluded, “because they were secret and fun and absolutely the place to be.”
Barrels flanked the drink tables as boxes of ale and bootlegged liquor (all decorative props) stood stacked in the corners, the library transformed with the help and attention to detail of Hamburg High School Librarian Teresa McCarthy-Wright.
“The atmosphere and characters did not seem like a role play; it was real,” McCarthy said.
The dim lighting provided the perfect setting for the jovial conversations, lively music, and even the odd card game or two. Candy set out at every table and a table spread with desserts and hors d'oeuvres assured that no guest went hungry throughout their stay.
In addition to the APUSH students, many other classes took at least a few moments to visit the establishment and step back in time.
The painstaking efforts truly paid off, and the time travel was a roaring success.
“And the music was excellent,” added McCarthy, in reference not only to the jazz band but also to singer Sonali Shah, whose smooth voice seemed drawn straight from the real speakeasies of the 1920s.
In addition to being an amazing educational experience for APUSH students, the speakeasy involved the entire school body to draw students together and give them a common way to share education. The speakeasy allowed everyone who entered to leave with more knowledge of a time period in American history.