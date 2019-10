The Hamburg High School Class of 1956 held their 63rd reunion on Sept. 19 at the Blue Mountain Restaurant with 18 class members in attendance. First row: Shirley Fidler Bailey, Antoinette Donatelli Shepherd, Judy Keller Bortz, Janice Breininger Weiss, Joan Feick Shade, Ruth Heckman Adams, Barbara Kirst Piacini. Second row: Kermit Wagner, John Schrack, Paul Grube, Roger Himmelberger, Anna Sunday Kaufman, Regnal Leibensperger, Jane Spatz Reidenhour, David Eyer, Robert Rissmiller, David Trump and Paul Shade.