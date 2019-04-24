Hamburg Area High School students viewed wildlife up close during a trip to the Philadelphia Zoo on April 5 as a fun addition to their science classes.
Mrs. Bucheit brought her Environmental Science class and her AP Environmental Science class, while Mrs. Farina brought her AP Biology class and her lab assistants. Students were 9th through 12th graders.
Emily Donne, an AP Biology student and lab assistant, said that her favorite part of the zoo trip was being able to witness the red panda because the red panda is often inactive. Emily, in addition to other AP Biology students, did an animal behavior lab where they had to sit for an hour or so and watch a specific animal and recorded any activities every two minutes. Emily watched otters and recorded their grooming, vocal noises, and playing.
Alyson Rentschler, an AP Environmental Science student, was most excited about the zoo’s use of paper straws. She is glad to see institutions make changes that benefit the environment. However, Alyson commented that she wished zoos would be treated more as an educational organization rather than simple entertainment.
Victoria Reed, a lab assistant, agrees with Alyson that many people utilize the zoo as a source of entertainment rather than a learning center, and people should take advantage of the opportunities presented to them. Despite this, Victoria’s favorite part of the zoo was seeing the big cats and the reptiles.
The Philly Zoo was first chartered in 1859 and created with the intention of educating students and citizens on the importance of environmental sustainability. Their website states that “The Zoo provides numerous opportunities for students to discover how they can become environmentally concerned citizens and engage themselves with wildlife and the natural world.”
To learn more, information can be found at www.philadelphiazoo.org.