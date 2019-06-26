Our Town Foundation and the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance hosted the 2nd annual Hamburg Hoopla on June 22. OTF reported that attendance at least doubled from last year’s event.
The outdoor, all day music festival was held on the State Street Square in Hamburg to recognize Hamburg’s local musicians.
“It’s a free event. All of the musicians volunteered their time,” said OTF Executive Director Deena Kershner. “We just do this to honor the performers of the area.”
Regarding attendance, Kershner saw an increase soon after the event started.
“We already have more people here than last year. The weather, thank God, cooperated.”
The free admission event encouraged community members to bring lawn chairs and enjoy food and refreshments while local musicians performed a range of music from classic rock to southern country rock.
John “Hambone” Bailey, a Hamburg native, organizes all of the participating bands at Hamburg Hoopla.
“He does a tremendous job,” said Kershner.
The festival kept rocking until dark. The band line up included Liza Jane, Pawn Shop Bound rocking blues band, Seafoam Green classic rock, Jesse Wade southern country rock, The Barren Wells, Hawks Edge with guitarist Derrick Hix, The Undercoats, and the PA Crude.
Kershner hopes to see the annual event grow.
“We hope to see everybody back next year,” she said.