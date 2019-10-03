Hamburg Area School District held their 9th annual Armed Forces Recognition Night during halftime of the Hamburg Area High School’s varsity football game on Sept. 26.
Men and women active and retired in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces were honored on the field, their names, branch, and years served stated.
After they were recognized, the Hamburg Area High School Choir sang a series of songs in celebration and thanks to the brave men and women who have, and still are, fighting for the country.
Curtis Williams, who serves in Air Force, was there to help celebrate as well. Graduating from Hamburg Area High School in the Class of 2017, he believed the recognition to be a “good opportunity for people who were thinking about joining any of the Armed Forces” and speak with those who have served.
Mia James, a senior co-captain cheerleader at Hamburg Area High School, once wanted to join the Air Force to follow in her father’s footsteps. She admitted that “they deserve the most spirit from us, not just because of what they do, but because they have the guts to actually go out there and help us and I think it’s completely amazing.”