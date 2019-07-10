25 Years Ago
July 13, 1994
Susan Madeira, Island Street, Hamburg, was appointed Monday night to fill the Region 1 schoolboard position left open by the June 23 death of her husband, Edward Madeira. Madeira, who will be sworn in at the board’s July 25 meeting, will serve until the next municipal election.
Seth Burkey, of Hamburg RD4 will compete in the Keystone State Summer Games scheduled for August 3-7 in the greater Harrisburg area. He will compete in the junior basketball division, Blue Mountain Region. The son of Stephen and Joyce Burkey, Seth is an eighth grade student at Hamburg Area High School.
“Naked Gun 33 1/3 the Final Insult” starring Leslie Nielson will be featured at the Strand July 15-18.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1969
Dr. Robert L. Berger, Shartlesville veterinarian, took over as president of the Hamburg Rotary Club at the regular weekly meeting of the club held July 10, at the Regal Hotel.
Airman Bryon L. Stoudt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey W. Stoudt, Shoemakersville, has completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. Stoudt, a Hamburg Area High School graduate, has been assigned to Chanute AFB, Illinois, for training in metalworking.
Men’s Sport Shirts—2 for $3.00; Boy’s Short Sets—99 cents; Girl’s Swimsuits—2 for $3.00 at the Silco, 278 State Street, Hamburg.
“The Impossible Years” starring David Niven will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Friday Night Special: Crab Cake Platter--$1.25 at the Perry Bar, Shoemakersville.
75 Years Ago
July 6, 1944
Mrs. Ethel M. Bausher, North Fourth Street, Hamburg, received a picture this morning of her son, Cpt. Robert D. Bausher, who is stationed in Rome.
Irvin S. Schlenker was installed as president of the Hamburg Rotary Club at the weekly meeting last Thursday noon.
Nathan H. Hafer, chairman of the Fifth War Loan Drive in Port Clinton, reports that by tomorrow their quota of $9,000. will be met.
Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Huntzinger, North Fourth Street, Hamburg, have been informed that their son, Wendell Jr., has been advanced to first Lt. He is with the engineers in Normandy.
Edward Schlear reported that tickets presented at the Strand Theatre’s War Bond premiere, last Thursday represented $38,631.25 in purchases.
100 Years Ago
July 24, 1919
On Monday, a telegram received by Mrs. Mary L. Starr, South Fourth Street, Hamburg stated that her son Lieut. C. Wesley Starr arrived safely at New York from France last Friday going to Camp Merritt, and later to Camp Dix, where he expects to be mustered out on the 25th.
The Shoemakersville Candy Manufacturing Company is rebuilding the large shed in the rear of the Mansion House, to double its output.
Wilson E. Schmick and family moved into their handsome town house from the bungalow on the Peerless Fruit Farm, which he sold recently to a fruit syndicate.
William F. Seaman, baker, has added the second ton auto truck to his delivery outfit, to guarantee improved service to his extensive trade. It was furnished by the Central Garage.
A.F. Baver, implement dealer at State and Second Streets is having a brisk trade in labor-saving farm machinery.