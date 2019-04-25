25 Years Ago
April 27, 1994
During the Hamburg Jaycees Presidents Ball Saturday night, Scott Kreider was awarded a JCI Senatorship, the highest possible recognition the Jaycees can give.
Susan Davis, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, received the Hamburg Exchange Club’s Student of the Month Award from Dr. Leo Lenick, high school principal.
Area Boy Scout Michael Haak, 16, son of Ronald and Karen Haak, Lenhartsville, RD1, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 104, which he serves. For his Eagle Scout service project, he supervised the renovation of a room in the basement of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
50 Years Ago
May 1, 1969
Berks County Senior Extension Club will hold its last square dance of the season at the Shartlesville Fire Hall on Saturday night. The Beulla Hertzol Orchestra will provide music.
Grand Opening: Grim’s TV Now at 783 State Street, Hamburg. 5-Day Celebration, Today through Tuesday. TVs—Radios—Stereos.
New officers of the Hamburg Jaycee Wives were installed at the sixth annual installation banquet held recently at Riveredge. The new staff includes: president, Mrs. Sandy Wisser; vice president, Mrs. Pat Fink; secretary, Mrs. Marion Beahr; and treasurer, Mrs. Carol Seidel. They all received an officers’ pin.
“Coogan’s Bluff” starring Clint Eastwood will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Friday Night Special: Seafood Platters at Hamburg Diner, Mr. and Mr. John H. Cook. Owners.
75 Years Ago
April 20, 1944
Three sons of Mr. and Mrs. Fred D. Weidman, of Hamburg R3, met recently in the Hawaiian Islands. Cpl. Robert L. Weidman, radio and teletype operator, inducted in March 1943, is in the Air Corps; Pvt. John K. Weidman, who is in the Field Artillery, won several prizes for marksmanship in his battalion, saw action in two major battles and was inducted in Oct. 1942. He is married to the former Josephine James, of Dauberville; and T/Sgt. Walter H. Weidman, who is in the Coast Artillery as cook and baker, was inducted in Nov. 1941. He is married to the former Virginia James, of Dauberville. Brothers, Cpl. Arlan W. Weidman, is in the band of the Army Air Force in Dyersburg, Tennessee and Pvt. Raymond F. Weidman, is in the Mechanized Cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas.
100 Years Ago
May 1, 1919
At the meeting of the directors of the Hamburg Saving’s Bank last Friday, the regular semi-annual dividend of 5 percent was also set apart, the first since the bank’s organization in 1871.
A movement has been started by a number of active men of town, to provide a demonstration upon the return of the boys of our former Co. E, that will show our appreciation of all our “Boys” who took part in the World War.
Reports were received from France confirming the death of Private Howard S. Shappell, of Co. H, 314th Infantry, who died on Nov. 13, 1918, from wounds received one-half hour before the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11th. Deceased was buried in the cemetery of Glorieus, Verdun France.
The condition of Nelson Trexler, who had a miraculous escape from death last Saturday, is very much improved. Mr. Trexler accompanied by Robert Miller, were returning from Albany, when the steering gear went wrong, and before the car could be stopped it jumped the embankment to the Schuylkill and Lehigh Railroad, a height of 50 feet, striking the roadbed just a moment after a freight train had passed. Young Miller was uninjured, but young Trexler was found under the wreckage in an unconscious condition, with a number of wounds around his head.