25 Years Ago
June 29, 1994
Weis Markets, Inc., Sunbury, announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase 100 % of the stock of Hamburg based King’s Supermarkets.
Valerie Faust, a 1994 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, was the recipient of the first annual Marion Elizabeth Madeira Palmer Memorial $1,000. Scholarship, given to a student who will pursue a teaching career. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Faust of Hamburg.
Fryer’s Store will close soon because Kenneth and Helen Fryer, the owners, are retiring. George and Esther Fryer purchased the store 65 years ago, and in 1969 sold the State Street Store to Kenneth and is wife.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1969
Former Specialist Fifth Class John A. Fidler Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Fidler, Sate Street, Hamburg, was recently discharged honorably from the U.S. Army. Fidler returned from the Republic of Vietnam in November 1968, after one year tour of duty in the war zone. During his tour in Vietnam, Fidler was the Radio/TV supervisor for First Field Forces Radio/TV Vietnam.
The new Hamburg Exchange Club officers are: Dr. Charles M. Baney Jr., first vice president; Paul H. Mount, president; Sterling H. Yocom; treasurer; E. Van Etten, secretary.
Nancy Laura Rentschler, of Hamburg R1, recently became the bride of Norman Larry Riegel in St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp., with Rev. Martin Zirkle officiating.
75 Years Ago
June 22, 1944
For extraordinary achievement as a Flying Fortress gunner during numerous Eighth AAF bombing attacks on Nazi war making targets, S/Sgt. Nevin G. Kauffman, 20, of Port Clinton, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Confer & Smith won their second softball game of the season, last Thursday evening, by defeating Hahn’s 6 to 1.
Cantaloupes—27 cents; Peaches—18 cents a lb.; Watermelons—69 cents; Bread—11 cents; Pure Lard—15 cents a lb.; Graham Crackers or Saltines—10 cents; A&P Coffee—41 cents for 2 lbs. at the A & P.
“Standing Room Only” starring Fred MacMurray, Paulette Goddard and Edward Arnold will be featured at the Strand June 24.
“Gas Light” starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman will be featured at the Strand, June 27 and 28.
100 Years Ago
July 10, 1919
Thomas A. Miller, local motor drayman, expects to receive the first six-cylinder motor truck manufactured by the Hahn Motor Truck Company, this week.
The family of William D. Burkey, proprietor of the Eagle Knitting Mill at Leesport, has taken a cottage at Ocean City, N.J., where they will spend several months of the bathing season.
Jacob L. Balthaser, of the Hamburg Supply House, who last year purchased the Vliet farm in upper Tilden Twp., is making extensive repairs and improvements to the buildings. A seven-foot porch is being erected on the four sides of the dwelling and interior alterations are also being made.
Harvey Brensinger, who is employed by the Hahn Motor Truck Company, and who was married recently to Miss Fleda Fisher of Fleetwood, has purchased one of the most recently erected homes on South Fourth Street, (Belmont), Hamburg, from the Building and Loan Association.