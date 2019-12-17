25 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1994
During their regular meeting Monday evening the Hamburg Area School Board decided to accept the offer by the Pennsylvania Steel Foundry and Machine Company, Third and Arch Streets, Hamburg, to pay the flat tax of $180,521. on the vacated Hahn Motor Company property, which the steel firm is interested in purchasing.
Sheila Delp, Hamburg, was the winner of the giant Christmas stocking given away by the Greater Hamburg Business Association. Mildred Berger and Debbie Uberti won the gift certificates awarded as runner-up prizes.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1969
Russell Heckman Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Heckman Sr., of North Hamburg (Waterloo), returned home from the service with the United States Marines in Vietnam early Friday morning. Corporal “Rusty” enlisted on Feb. 29, 1967, along with Irvin Schlenker and Kenneth Heffner. He left for Vietnam last Dec. 3 and was stationed with the Third Marine Division at Quand-Tri.
Phil Young, fullback; Gary Wilhelm, goalie and Steve Bleile, forward, were three Hamburg Hawk soccerman who were named to the 1969 Berks County All-Conference All-Star that was announced on Sunday, by the Reading Eagle. Lynn Koenig, halfback, was named to the second team. All are seniors.
Miss Connie Raubenhold, of Hamburg, who will graduate from Kutztown State College in January, was hired to teach third grade, Perry, to start Jan. 26.
Vicki Mount and William Norton were crowned Snow Queen and Snow King, on Saturday night, at the annual Christmas dance sponsored by the Hi-Y of Hamburg Area High School in the Field House. Both are juniors.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1944
A.P. Geary, commercial manager of the Bell Telephone Company, of Reading, addressed the meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club, last Thursday noon. He spoke about a Mr. Spang being instrumental in having the first telephone installed in Reading. Service was extended to Pottsville in 1891 and a tap was installed at Hamburg at that time. The first exchange was located in the Diener Department Store. The late Allen L. Shomo was the first operator and continued in that capacity for a period of 43 years. The exchange was moved to Mr. Shomo’s residence several years after installation. In 1939 the dial system replaced the common battery system in Hamburg.
Lt. Harold W. Shoener, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Shoener, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, who is a pilot with the 15th AAF in Italy, has been awarded the Air Medal.
“Seven Days Leave” starring Victor Mature and Lucille Ball will be featured at the Strand Dec. 26 and 27.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1919
The old and well-established hardware firm of W.M. Raubenhold & Sons, at 34 and 36 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, will be dissolved on January 1st by the retirement from active business of the senior member, Walter M. Raubenhold. He acquired the business in 1882, and conducted successfully until several years ago, when his two sons took partnership with him. Starting Jan. 1st the hardware store and interests will be assumed by William D. Raubenhold and the Central Garage by Frank M. Raubenhold.
Ice bound at various places are the 33 boats now on the canal, representing the pitiful remnant of the once proud fleet of more than 100 freight carriers. There is no sign of life on most of them. There are 10 at Reading, 3 at Hamburg, 8 in Peacock’s dam six miles north of Reading, and 12 in the six-mile level below Reading. The Schuylkill Navigation Company has only 12 miles in service now, which are quartered at Leesport. Capt. Duffert is the only remaining river man who has not deserted the company for a more remunerative job “on land”.
S.D. Bausher, proprietor of the Bausher Bleach Works, started the Christmas festivities last Thursday evening when his employees and a few personal guests enjoyed a chicken and waffle dinner at the Blue Mountain Club House. At the close of the banquet each employee was presented with an envelope containing $5.00 as a special Christmas gift. There were 35 in the party.