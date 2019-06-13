25 Years Ago
June 15, 1994
Pamela Laubenstine, Hamburg Class of 1993, Bethel and Christopher Ruppert, Hamburg Class of 1991, Shoemakersville, have been named to the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley College for the 1994 Spring term.
Ruth Zerbe, Marilyn Anthony, and Mabel Riegel, received pins and other awards recently in recognition of their 50 years of service to Girl Scouting in the Strausstown area.
Amy Ackerman, a retired Hamburg business woman active in community affairs, died June 7 in Reading Hospital. She was 95. She was the widow of Ernest Ackerman, who died August 19, 1962. She was the owner of the former Ackerman’s Apparel Shop for 35 years, retiring in 1985.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1969
David Fink, of Hamburg R2, was elected president of the Hamburg Area Alumni Association at the annual dinner-dance on Saturday evening, in the Union Fire Company Field House.
A surprise baby shower was given to Mrs. Ethelyn Paisley last Wednesday by the High Lights staff. Mrs. Paisley is the advisor of Hamburg Area High School newspaper.
James A. Gilmartin, assistant principal of Hamburg Area High School, has been invited by Secretary of State William P. Rogers to attend a National Foreign Policy conference, on June 26 and 27, for leaders in Secondary Education.
Last Saturday Robert M. Fryer, of Hamburg R1 received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Glenn P. Rentschler, Star Route, Mohrsville, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at the commencement exercises at the Pennsylvania State University.
“The Sound of Music” will be featured at the Hamburg Strand June 20, 21, and 23.
Perry Bar, Just off Rt 61, Shoemakersville Friday Night Special: Fried Oyster Platter--$1.25.
75 Years Ago
June 8, 1944
Borough residents plan to petition council to seek a court injunction against Price Battery, to prevent them from releasing the noxious odors generated by their smelter into the community; it became evident, Monday evening, as several spokesmen for local residents appeared before the monthly meeting in town hall.
Miss Jean Dreibelbis, valedictorian, received the Mrs. Irwin A. Diener prize of $10, at the 58th commencement exercises at the high school, Thursday evening. Woman’s Club prize of $5.00 to the salutatorian, Clair Bailey; George Potteiger Memorial prize of $5 to the best science student, Russell Rentschler.
Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Henne, South Fifth Street, Hamburg, received word that son, Pvt. Franklin Henne Jr., is stationed in Italy.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Budden Sr., North Fourth Street, Hamburg, received word last week that their son, Pvt. Harry Budden, has arrived safely in England.
100 Years Ago
June 19, 1919
The Class of 1919, consisting of five members, will be graduating from high school this evening. The exercises will take place in Armory Hall at 8:15 p.m., and Burkey’s Band will furnish the music.
A welcome home family reunion was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Schlear, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, on Sunday, in honor of their son Sergeant Edward Schlear, who returned home with his wife and infant son on Saturday. Sgt. Schlear was a member of the 304th ammunition train of the 79th division and saw much active service.
The Burks Underwear Company moved last Friday and Saturday, and began operations Monday morning in their newly acquired factory building at Third and State Streets, Hamburg, formerly the Windsor Bowling Alleys. Frank S. Moyer, recently returned from France, has again assumed his position of foreman with the company.
Quinlan and Robertson, Inc. the contractors who will build the State Highway between Hamburg and Orwigsburg, made a very important move when they rented the American Hotel property and took possession last Saturday.