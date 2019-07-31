25 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1994
Keith Prutzman put together a new sign at Miller’s 5 & 10 of Hamburg; the store will also have a pet shop called Critter Haven. Prutzman purchased the store last month.
The speakers at last week’s Hamburg Rotary meeting were the Rotary Camp Neidig Students from Hamburg, David Christman and Rudy Letsche.
Cameron Gladfelter is competing in the Keystone State Games this week taking place in the greater Harrisburg area, a tenth grader at Schuylkill Valley High School, he has entered the soccer competition, intermediate division, in the Blue Mountain Region.
“City Slicker-2” starring Billy Crystal and Jack Palance will be featured at the Strand Aug. 5-8.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1969
Coast Guard Cadet Fourth Class Michael J. Rahn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell M. Rahn, of Leesport R1, recently advanced to Cadet Third Class at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
Services for Larry A. Lindenmuth, of North Fourth Street, Hamburg were held in the Leibensperger Funeral Home, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, on Tuesday afternoon. The youth, whose body was recovered from the Schuylkill River, near Berne, on Friday afternoon, had been missing since last Wednesday afternoon, aged 15 years, 11 months and 14 days.
Hamburg Area School Directors meeting in special session, Monday evening, elected David Einsel, of Temple RD1, as elementary principal at a salary of $12,500 a year. They also named Brian Miller, social studies teacher, as head football coach.
Seventh Annual Hamburg Sidewalk Sale starts at 9 a.m., Aug. 9.
Double Feature: “A fistful of Dollars” and “For a Few Dollars More” starring Clint Eastwood will be featured at the Strand Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
July 27, 1944
Work on Hamburg’s new permanent Memorial and Honor Roll being erected at State Street and Second Streets, Hamburg, started this week with Thomas A. Miller, contractor, putting in the forms for the curb to circle the enlarged plot authorized recently by borough council. At the same time, Deysher Brothers, stone masons, of Fleetwood, started work on the foundation located at the western end of the plot.
Cpl. David Wagner, North Second Street, Hamburg, and his brother, Pvt. Ralph C. Wagner, of Berne, are both serving with the armed forces in England. David has been overseas since January. Ralph has been overseas since last September.
Harold G. Madeira, RM3/C, of Shoemakersville, was graduated from the Navy’s Radio School at Sampson, NY, last week.
100 Years Ago
August 14, 1919
The Hahn Motor Truck Company, in anticipation of future requirements, purchased from Charles Seidel a square of ground 400 feet front by 180 feet in depth, opposite their new factory on South Third Street, Hamburg. The consideration was $1,200.
Andrew Carnegie, the great philanthropist, died at his home in Pittsburg. His name is memorialized in Hamburg, as he donated to the town a library building costing $10,000 and the Austin organ to the Reformed Church.
Mr. H. Hoffman, secretary-treasurer of the Hamburg Silk Mills, incorporated, arrived here from the New York office last Friday and announced to the weavers in their local mill a voluntary increase of ten percent in the prices paid per yard for weaving, to take immediate effect. The announcement was very satisfactory news to the operators. Prior to this advance, all day workers had received substantial increases.