25 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1994
During their annual reorganization meeting Monday night the Hamburg Area School Board elected Ronald Kunkel as their new president. He has served as their acting president over the last several months. Debra Adam was elected vice president.
David Fink, Registered Pharmacist at Adam & Bright Drug Store, Hamburg, recently received the Tobacco-Free Pharmacy Award from the PA Medical Society.
Michael Althouse, Nathanael Green and Clint Himmelberger received their Eagle Scout awards Sunday afternoon during a court of honor held in First United Church of Christ, Hamburg.
Margaret Denowski, executive director of Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was speaker at the regular meeting of the Hamburg Lions Club. Charles Stewert was program chairman of the evening.
Weekend Specials: Baked Short Ribs of Beef--$6.25. Tuesday All You Can Eat Special: Wings of Fire with Soup and Salad Bar--$5.95at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1969
Army Specialist IV Paul M. Forest, a 1968 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert M. Foust, who reside on North Third Street, Hamburg, has been assigned to the 42nd Signal Battalion (LL). He will serve as a strategic microwave repairman, which provides telephone, radio and data link communications for U.S. Military forces in Thailand and Vietnam.
Francis R. Hartman, of Hamburg RD 2, a decorated hero of the Korean War, assumed Sergeant’s rank on the Cumru Twp. police force recently.
John Oberholtzer, West Chester State lineman from Hamburg Middle Atlantic Conference University Division’s Soccer All-Star team. Oberholtzer is a former All-Berks County Star from Hamburg High. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Oberholtzer, North Fifth Street, Hamburg.
Perry Bar—Friday Night Special: Crab Cake Plater--$1.25. Friday music will be Carl at the Piano and Saturday Dolce Trio will perform.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1944
Charles Ebling, of Grade 1B, collected the most salvaged tin cans during the month of November, entitling him to the monthly salvage award of $1.00 in War Stamps given by the Hamburg Item. His collection totaled 1,436 cans, giving him the rank of captain.
Monday evening Borough Council discussed awaiting plans and specifications of the Schuylkill Navigation Company for breaching the old canal and restoring the Kaercher and Mill Creeks to their original beds.
A contract for 25,000 winter undershirts has been awarded to the Burkey Underwear Company, the Philadelphia Army Quartermaster Depot announced last week.
“Song of the Open Road” with Charlie McCarthy, Edgar Bergen and W.C. Fields will be at the Strand Dec. 11.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1919
Percy Hess, news agent, will receive 150 Christmas trees from Schuylkill County next Tuesday, the 16th, which will be placed on sale at Third and State Streets.
In order to secure more funds for the treasury to purchase additional equipment, the fire company at Shoemakersville will hold another fair this year, running every Wednesday and Saturday evening during January and February.
According to this week’s market prices corn has advanced 10 cents to $1.50 per bushel; lard dropped 2 cents to 26 cents per pound and eggs have continued upward 4 cents to 82 cents per dozen—meaning a price of 84 cents to the customer.
The well-known Kemp property at 39 and 41 South Third Street, Hamburg, owned by Mrs. Sarah Baer of Reading, was purchased at public sale last Saturday by John L. Wagner, merchant on State Street, for $2,355. The property adjoins on the south, which was the property of the late Irene Dewalt, which was also purchased and is now owned by Mr. Wagner. The total frontage of the two properties is now 60 feet.