25 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1995
State Police are conducting an investigation into the death of Pamela M. Knepper, 40, whose body was found Sunday morning in the rubble of a suspected arson fire that destroyed her home on Mountain Road in Tilden Twp.
Monday night the Hamburg School Board approved a preliminary blue print for an estimated $134 million middle school.
Russell Stump has retired after 46 years of employment at Francis L. Werley, Inc., Service Station on Rt. 61, Hamburg.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1970
Daniel Fryer retires after 38 ½ years of dedicated service at the Hamburg Post Office. The Postmaster, Wayne Balthaser presented an award by the Post Office Department, with a $50.00 gift from Fryer’s fellow employees.
Services for Gary L. Troutman, of South Third Street, Hamburg, the county’s first traffic fatality of the year, were held in the Burkey & Spacht Funeral Home, South Fourth Street, this afternoon.
A Crime Prevention program was presented at yesterday’s Exchange Club meeting. Ed Gleason introduced Lieutenant Schuck, of the PA State Police, as his guest speaker.
Men’s Bell Bottom Trousers--$3.00; Ladies’ Fake Fur Hats--$2.68-$3.99; Bed Sheets--$1.98; Terry Bath Mats—50 cents at the Silco.
“101 Dalmatians” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1945
At the annual election and meeting of directors of the Hamburg Savings & Trust Company, held at the bank’s offices, last Friday, Solon D. Bausher, Reading Manufacturer, was re-elected to serve his 37th term as president of that institution.
Cpl. Harvey Stoudt, son of Mrs. Lillie K. Stoudt, R 1, Hamburg, and T/Sgt. Wayne Stoudt, of R1, Hamburg, are spending a 21-day furlough with their respective parents. The young men enlisted in March 1941, and sailed for Hawaii in April of that year, landing there April 26. This is their first furlough.
Dorothy Hager, Walnut Street; Mary Reppert, State St.; and Anna Adam, North Fourth Street, Hamburg, were among 42 student nurses who received their caps at special services at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reading, last Wednesday evening.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1920
W.E. Schmick, proprietor of the Hamburg Broom Works, has contracted with John H. Wertley, local Buick dealer, for five 1920 Buick six cylinder coupes, for the use of his sales force.
The Hahn Motor Truck Company has contracted with the Globe Automatic Sprinkler Company of Philadelphia for the installation of a complete sprinkler system in the new South Third Street plant, for protection against fire.
Edward Kauffman, Shartlesville, will have a rifle match on Jan. 31; all sportsmen are invited to attend.
A.P. Wertley had an approved fire escape erected at his new factory building on Grand Street, Hamburg, and it is expected that the Curtis & Jones Company will soon be able to establish their branch Shoe Factory in the building.