25 Years Ago
May 18, 1994
Melissa Bicksler, 17, of Bethel Twp., was crowned as the 1994 Berks Dairy Princess Saturday night during a pageant at the Berks Agricultural Center in Bern Twp.
Miss Shelly Zohner’s fourth-grade class at Perry Elementary School performed a play Thursday based on the Hans Christian Anderson story, “The Princess and the Pea.”
“Blue Chips” starring Nick Nolte will be featured at the Hamburg Strand May 20-23.
Breakfast: Corn Beef Hash and Two Eggs any style with toast and jelly--$1.49 at Kings.
50 Years Ago
May 22, 1969
More than 270 persons attended the second annual sports banquet held in the Hamburg Area High School cafeteria, last evening. The Paul A. Fink memorial trophy for sportsmanship was presented to Denny Snyder and the Milton Fink memorial trophy for the outstanding senior athlete to Terry Lindenmuth. The Harvey Bachert memorial trophy for the area’s outstanding athlete of the year was presented to Terry Lindenmuth.
Miss Penny Rickenbach, grade 10, at Hamburg Area High School is trophy winner for most entries and best overall showing in senior high school art exhibition.
Pinesedge Farm, Shoemakersville, owned by Samuel G. Yoder, has received the progressive breeder award offered by the American Milking Shorthorn Society.
It was presented at the annual meeting in Enid, OK. This is the eighth time Yoder has won the award.
Mrs. Shirley Shollenberger, Welcome Wagon hostess for the Hamburg trading area, received the keys to a new Bel Air sedan last Friday from Lee Degler of Degler Chevrolet, Hamburg.
75 Years Ago
May, 11 1944
Hamburg’s new honor Roll committee, comprising representatives of town council, the recreation board, Veteran’s organizations and the former committee, decided last Thursday evening to proceed with plans to erect a new board at Second and State Streets, on the new plot recently authorized by borough ordinance.
R. Holton Confer, president of the recreation board, announced today that the playground will be opened on June 5. Opening of the swimming pool will depend upon the weather. John Ebling will again supervise boy’s activities and Jane Moll the park pool. Applicants for girl’s supervisor may contact Mrs. Robert A. Rupp, secretary.
A fund of at least $750.00 will be needed to finance the construction and erection of the new Honor Roll selected by the committee, last Thursday evening.
Sgt. Samuel P. Wentzel Jr., of Hamburg R1, is now participating in his final training as a gunner of a Flying Fortess crew at the 236th Combat Crew Training School, Peyote, Texas, a station of the Second Army Air Force which trains all heavy bombardment crews for the Air Force.
“Destination Tokyo” starring Cary Grant, John Garfield and Alan Hale will be featured at the Strand on May 16 and 17.
100 Years Ago
May 22, 1919
Work is now in progress on the concrete foundations for the grand stand on the ball park, with a seating capacity of 500. The plans were drawn by M.M. Dreibelbis, engineer and architect, and approved by the association’s committee. Bleachers will be erected that will accommodate another 500 people.
Mrs. J. Frank Riegel, milliner, returned from Philadelphia, where she selected a line of summer hats.
W.E. Schmick, of the Hamburg Broom Works, left here on Monday for Terre Haute, IN, the center of the Midwest broom Corn Belt.
Walter J. Kline, dairy man of Perry Twp., has recently received a French bayonet and scabbard and a German helmet from George Hess, his former hired man, who is a member of the 79th division, now returning from France. On previous occasions he received a number of smaller relics of the world war-shells, cartridges, shrapnel, etc.