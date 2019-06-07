25 Years Ago
June 8, 1994
First United Church of Christ, Hamburg, held a service of remembrance in honor of all WWII Veterans and the 50th anniversary of D-Day, the Invasion of France. The Veterans participating in the service were Donald Hunsberger, Wilmer Moyer, Daniel Behler, James Cashman, Harry Fisher, Harvey Fister, and Lynn Schreffler
“The Case” starring Charlie Sheen and Kristy Swanson will be featured at the Hamburg Strand June 10-13th.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. George C. Keiser opened the new Peanut, Popcorn and Nut Store for business on Feb. 1, 1922, in a new two story brick combination business place and residence. Their new enterprise was originally known as the North End Grocery, offering a typical variety of groceries, baked goods and confectionery as the first store of its type located north of State Street in Hamburg. Continued illness of the founder and owner-operator early in May caused the closing of the 47-year old Hamburg business.
William Hafer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hafer, North Sixth Street, Hamburg, recently received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering management during the 148th commencement exercises of PA Military College, Chester.
Losses totaling $25,651.73 were suffered during a burglary at the U.S. Post Office building, 50 North Third Street, Hamburg, committed between the close of business on Saturday and 3:10 p.m. Sunday according to Wayne L. Balthaser, Hamburg Postmaster, the loss consisted of $256.00 in cash, $137.25 in savings stamps and $25,258.23 in postage stamps of all denominations.
Fresh Fish Special-All You Can Eat--$1.25 at the West Hamburg Hotel on June 20.
75 Years Ago
June 1, 1944
At the 58th annual commencement exercises of Hamburg High School Thursday evening Clair W. Bailey, salutatorian of the class, will speak on “Democracy or Dictatorship—Which? The Valedictory oration, “Tomorrow,” will be given by Miss Jean E. Dreibelbis.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Ackerman, Mrs. Charles Frederici and E. Robert Ackerman, SAO2/C, attended the commencement exercises at Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College, on Monday morning. Miss Jean Ackerman was one of the graduates.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Spatz, Hamburg, R1, recently received word that their son PFC Leon Spatz is in the Gilbert Islands, and another son, Pvt. Merlon Spatz is in New Guinea.
“Up In Arms” starring Danny Kaye, Dinah Shore and Danna Andrews will be featured at the Strand on June 3.
100 Years Ago
June 12, 1919
On Monday, William F. Seaman, proprietor of Seaman’s Bakery, installed in his factory a new model Brownell bread wrapping machine, the latest production in the line on the market.
Last Thursday, Charles Schaeffer, timber contractor, purchased a ten acre tract of timber from John S. Sunday, which he will cut shortly.
Richard Lenhart, Lenhartsville, has a force of men erecting a silo, pigsty and chicken house on his farm near town.
Oliver D. Schock, has just been notified of his re-appointment to serve as the judge of the horticultural exhibits at the Allentown and York fairs.
Misses Esther Bausher and Helen Nies, students at the Hood College at Frederick City, MD, will return to Hamburg today, the former to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey L. Bausher, and the latter to her grandmother, Mrs. Fayette Nies, on State Street.