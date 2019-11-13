25 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1994
The Drama Club of Hamburg Area High School will present “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” a musical comedy, Friday and Saturday, in the high school auditorium. Dale Behm, Brigid Laurel, Amy Hollenbach, and Jason Moyer, will feature in lead and supporting roles.
Army National guard Pvt. Paul Dalton has completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, SC. During the training students received instruction in drill and ceremonies, weapons, map reading, tactics, military courtesy and other topics. Dalton is the son of Pauline Dalton, Shoemakersville and Joseph Dalton Sr., Reading.
Thanksgiving Day Buffet--$10.95-All You Can Eat at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1969
Local funeral director, Domer Leibensperger, was elected vice president of the Berks, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties Funeral Director Association on Monday evening at the monthly meeting held at the Green Terrace, Annville.
George Ritter, Bill Norton, and Bob Shappell, of Hamburg Area High School, received trophies in a county cross-country meet held Nov. 9 at Egleman’s Park, Reading.
“Number One” starring Charlton Heston and Jessica Walter will be featured at the Strand Friday and Saturday. Free Show Sunday at the Strand. “Run Wild, Run Free.
Santa Will Be Here! See Him in Miller’s Toy Basement starting, Nov. 21, 6 to 9 p.m. 28 Big Prizes!
75 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1944
PFC Samuel W. Bolton, North Third Street, Hamburg, has notified his wife and son of his safe arrival recently in England. He has been the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Infantryman’s Badge, inducted June 15, 1943, he received training at Fort Benning, GA, Camp Hale and Camp Carson, CO, and Camp Claiborne, LA. He was formerly employed at Fairmount Foundry.
Aleta J. Kistler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kistler, State Street, Hamburg, was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, junior grade, in the U.S. Naval Reserves. She took her basic indoctrination at Mt. Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA, and attended midshipman’s school at Smith College, North Hampton, MA. Lieutenant Kistler has now reported for duty in Washington D.C.
“Arsenic And Old Lace” starring Cary Grant and Priscilla Lane will be featured at the Strand on Nov. 18.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1919
Prof. George W. Fichtorn, who has recently secured the agency for the sale of Tabe-a-Nola phonograph, will have a formal opening of his new salesroom at No. 21A South Fourth Street, Hamburg, the basement of the Kalbach property, where he will demonstrate the popular instrument. He anticipates adding a line of records and sheet music. The room is now being prepared for an attractive opening display.
F.C. Weidman, tenant on Wolf’s farm, secured the assistance of Howard Henne as a farm hand.
Work on the new houses on Second Street, Hamburg, is progressing famously. The contractors expect to have the foundations in by Thanksgiving Day.
John L. Wagner, merchant at 314 State Street, Hamburg, has a new Ford Delivery Truck in service.
Ice Cream is 40 cents per quart, at Schollenberger’s Kandy Kitchen.