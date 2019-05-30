25 Years Ago
June 1, 1994
The Power Rangers were the Saturday afternoon children’s attraction during the four-day Hamburg Family Festival.
Michael Brensinger, Hamburg Class of 1990, son of Marl and Brenda Brensinger of Jalappa Rd., recently graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s Degree in health records administration.
Harold “Buck” Holtzman retired yesterday after 32 years of running the State Farm Insurance Agency in Hamburg. His daughter Kay Greenawalt will manage the Hamburg office and Greg Rautzahn will run the Tilden branch office on Rt. 61.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1969
Jeffrey Lee Wagner, son of Dr. and Mrs. Clifford C. Wagner, of North Fourth St., Hamburg, has been chosen to represent Camp Conrad Weiser in England, Scotland and Europe this summer. He leaves for two weeks of orientation June 21, and will then spend six weeks abroad, returning home August 20. High lights of Jeffrey’s trip will be one week of mountain climbing in the Alps, with stops in Chalets along the way, visits to West and East Berlin, Amsterdam and parts of France by Eurorail and Minibus. Jeff has been attending Camp Conrad Weiser for the past seven years, and last year began his training as counselor.
Miss Sharon Loeb and Miss Sharon Trump have been selected as valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 1969 to be graduated from Hamburg Area High School next Tuesday.
Hamburg Area High School will graduate 142 seniors at the seventh annual commencement exercises to be held in the school auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Master Sgt. Harold P. Becker, 331 South Third Street, Hamburg, married to the former Martha Miller and recently retired from the United States Air Force after a 20 year service record. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Becker was awarded the accommodation medal. He also served his country in Germany and Japan.
75 Years Ago
May 25, 1944
John E. Swanger, of Mohrsville, who was inducted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 22, 1943, was recently promoted to Corporal. He is stationed at a camp in Florida and is attached to a harbor craft division. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Seiger, of Mohrsville.
A graduate of advanced pilot training class 44-E, Elwood M. Wagner, of Hamburg, received his wings and commission as a second Lieutenant in the Army Air Force on Tuesday. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton E. Wagner, 144 State Street, Hamburg. Lt. Wagner graduated from Hamburg High School and State Teachers College, Bloomsburg, PA.
According to reports given on Monday, a large quantity of clothing was brought to the Fire House on Sunday for the Russian War Relief Collection.
Straw Hats, for Coolness, Smartness and Comfort--$1.98 to $5.00 at Dietrich’s Men’s Shop, Fourth Street, Hamburg.
“Lady In the Dark” starring Ginger Rogers and Ray Milland will be featured at the Strand on May 27.
100 Years Ago
June 5, 1919
Last evening at 7 p.m. between 50 and 60 members of Company A, 108th Machine gun Battalion, former Co. E, and all enlisted men, each accompanied by a lady guest, were entertained at a banquet in their honor, given in Armory Hall by the committee representing the people of Hamburg. It was a strictly Co. E and enlisted men affair, as the committee will give a similar function to the members of the 79th division and all other selected men, at some future time when all have been mustered out of service and returned. During the banquet music was furnished by Grim’s Orchestra and later for dancing.
Private Darius Wengert of town, and Corp. Walter Wengert of Bernville, were the honor guests at a chicken and waffle dinner given on Sunday by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Darius Wengert, Sr., at their home in Bernville, to a gathering of friends. The former returned from France some time ago as a casualty, and the latter has just been mustered out.
Mistress Grace Y. Renno, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Renno on South Fourth Street, Hamburg had her first birthday party on Tuesday evening.