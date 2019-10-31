25 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1994
John Driscoll was program chairman for last week’s meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club. The guest speaker was Steve Degler of Hamburg, who spoke about his play-by-play radio announcing and his affiliation with the Reading Phillies.
Marine Major Steven Peters, son of Esther Peters of Main St., Shoemakersville, recently reported for duty with United States Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The 1975 graduate of Hamburg Area High School joined the Marine Corps in October 1981.
“The Mask” starring Jim Carrey will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Movie Theatre Nov. 4-7.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1969
Raymond Berger and Harold Holtzman were re-elected to Hamburg Borough Council at the Tuesday Municipal Election. Morris Hepner and Harry Fisher were elected to council for four year terms. Charles Frederici, incumbent School Board member was re-elected to represent Hamburg and Robert J. Dalious was elected Mayor.
Howard S. Hartman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alton Hartman Sr., of Hamburg RD1, graduated yesterday from the Pennsylvania State Police Cadet Class. He is a graduate of Hamburg Area High School.
Army Second Lieutenant Roy F. Ziegler Jr., 24, whose parents live on Rt 1, Leesport, was assigned Sept. 27, to the 20th Engineer Brigade in Vietnam, as a battalion adjutant.
The Reading and Hamburg Exchange Clubs will meet today at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Restaurant, Rt 183. Reading will be the host club.
“2001 A Space Odyssey” will be featured at the Strand Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1944
Dawn Dunkle, of grade 5B, won the Hamburg Item’s monthly award of $1.00 in War Savings Stamps, by collecting 1,046 tin cans during October. She now has the rank of Colonel.
Coach Arlan Baver, of the Hawks Championship soccer team, was presented with a wrist watch by members of the squad in the high school assembly on Monday morning
50- lb. bag Potatoes--$1.49; Grapes--15 cents a lb.; 4 Grapefruit for 19 cents; 2 Heads Lettuce—13 cents; 2 Lg. Bunches Carrots—15 cents; Bread—11 cents a loaf; 2 lbs. Lard—33 cents; Sweet Apple Cider—31 cents a gallon(please bring your own jug); Apple Juice—7cents at A& P Food Stores.
“Mr. Winkle Goes to War” starring Edward G. Robinson and Ruth Warrick will be featured at the Strand Nov. 7 & 8.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1919
Because of the present prohibitive conditions, William Ebling, proprietor of the West Hamburg Hotel, closed the well-known hostelry to the public yesterday, until such time that conditions may change. The action will undoubtedly cause much inconvenience to industrial interests of that area and the farmers from the western section that do considerable business at the P&R Station.
The Keystone Social Club staged the greatest dance in the history of Armory Hall last Thursday evening. It was a Halloween affair, and fully 300 people attended. Features of the affair were the elaborate decorations and the music, furnished by the celebrated Nickey’s Sextet of Harrisburg.
A masquerade surprise party was held last Wednesday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Webster Altenderfer, North Third Street, Hamburg, in honor of the 8th birthday of their daughter Agnes.