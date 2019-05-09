25 Years Ago
May 11, 1994
Navy Chief Petty Officer David Anspach, son of Fred and Mary Anspach of Shoemakersville, recently deported for a six-month Western Pacific and Indian Ocean deployment aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Arkansas homeported in CA.
For his Eagle Scout Service project, member of Troop 144, Andrew Lesher, 15, directed restoration of the Bloody Springs Massacre site and monument near Strausstown.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, member of Troop 144, Justin Bentz, 15, supervised construction of erosion-control ditches and restored a spring on the Sand Spring Hiking Trail on the Blue Mountains between Strausstown and Shartlesville.
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1969
Dianne K. Herber and M. Domer Leibensperger recently exchanged marriage vows in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hamburg. The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Morris F. Houck Jr.
Miss Ella Groh, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, will end a career of forty years teaching fourth grade in the Hamburg schools. She plans to “enjoy” herself,” take a trip to Europe, play piano and organ, and do some reading.
Sgt. Steven C. Burkey, who had been stationed in West Germany since Feb. 27, 1968, returned to this country over the weekend to spend some time with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Burkey, of Franklin Ave. Steven served with the U.S. Army Mortuary System in Europe. He was stationed at a hospital in Nuremburg.
John P. Claypoole, Lenhartsville RD hex sign artist, will appear on Channel 10 with the Pix Ann Show on Tuesday.
Fresh Fish Special: All You Can Eat--$1.25, on May 23rd, at West Hamburg Hotel.
75 Years Ago
May, 4 1944
Superintendents, foremen, office and shop employees of Hahn Motors, Inc. South Third Street, Hamburg, were guests of the management at a dinner, Sunday, at Lesher’s Hotel, Shartlesville, on the occasion of the firm’s second anniversary as a manufacturer of war equipment. Approximately 175 were in attendance. D.A. Spangler, president of the firm which is manufacturing mobile repair shops, signal corps towers, and amphibious trailers for the Army and Navy, was the taskmaster.
T/5 William Renno, of Camp Gordon Johnston FL, is enjoying a ten-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Renno, and his wife and son.
Raymond Thren, PO3/C, of Newport R.I. is spending the week with his wife at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Boltz, North Fourth Street, Hamburg. Mrs. Thren spent the weekend in Newport.
“Covergirl” starring Rita Hayworth will be featured at the Strand on May 6.
100 Years Ago
May 15, 1919
Frank Webber, who recently returned from France as a member of a U.S. Signal Corps, returned to duty Monday morning as first-trick telegrapher at the P&R Station, which he held prior to enlistment.
Moses B. Seaman, of Stroh & Seaman, is having a porch erected along the whole front of his residence on Pine Street, Hamburg, and all the fencing at the property rebuilt.
John S. Berger, Shartlesville, automobile dealer, rented the large shed of John B. Fink in which he will conduct a public garage. Edward Wagner of Mohrsville, purchased a Chevrolet Sedan from Mr. Berger.
That Hamburg can be exceedingly proud of its musical talent was again evidenced last Friday night in the production by the Choral Society of the beautiful and at times thrilling cantata “The Crusaders,” by Neils W. Gade.
Patriotic Berks stands true to the government, having gone over the top in the Victory Loan by more than $20,000.