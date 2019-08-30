25 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1994
The speaker at last week’s Hamburg Rotary Club meeting was William Pendleton, director of corporate affairs for Carpenter Technology, who talk about the firm’s role as a world-class competitive company.
The PA Steel Foundry Foundation, created in 1970 by PA Steel Foundry & Machine Company, Hamburg, has announced the names of the four students who have received financial aid at institutions of higher learning for the 1994-95 college term. Dione Donne, a 1994 honors graduate of Hamburg Area High School, is entering the freshman class at Lock Haven University, James Fry, a 1993 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a sophomore at Kutztown University; James Gerner III, a 1992 graduate of Hamburg Area High School is a junior at Kutztown University; and Shelly Levan, a 1993 honor graduate of Hamburg Area High School.
“Beverly Hills Cop 3” starring Eddie Murphy will be featured at the Hamburg Strand this weekend.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1969
Lee Smith, of Smith’s Mens & Boys Shop, Hamburg, was among five Eastern PA merchants who were guests of the Farah slacks manufacturers for a trip by jet to El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. The men were conducted on a four hour tour of the largest slacks producing plant in the world.
Thomas Wolfe, of Hamburg, RD2, received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts at Millersville State College on Aug. 29.
Stan M. Degler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Degler, Shartlesville, a graduate of Hamburg Area High School is now attending Vale Technical Institute, Blaresville, PA, taking a full Automotive course.
“The Love Bug” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Three Day Bargain Special: 1965 Pontiac Grand Prix 2-D.H.T.--$1,395.00 at Hunsberger’s.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1944
Cpl. George Weirich, of Camp Shelby, Mississippi, is spending an 11 day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Weirich, South Fourth Street, Hamburg. Sgt. Robert Weirich, of Mitchell Field, New York, also spent the weekend with his parents.
A chicken and waffle dinner was enjoyed at the Washington Hotel by the families, friends and employees of F.P. Renno and Sons, last Thursday evening.
Ten lbs. Potatoes—39 cents; Three lbs. Peaches—29 cents; Two Celery Stalks—19 cents; Bread-11 cents; Boned Chicken-72 cents a six oz. tin; Lard-15 cents a lb.; Rinso-23 cents; Two lb. Bags Coffee-47 cents at A&P.
“Bathing Beauty” starring “Red” Skelton and Esther Williams will be featured at the Strand Sept. 2.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1919
The new Penn Meat Market in the American Hotel property at Fourth & State Sts. will be opened to the public next Saturday morning with a line of the choicest meats. It is a branch of the Penn Meat Markets at Reading, conducted by Isecovitz Bros. Charles Leiby of town, is local manager, and is assisted by Charles Greenawalt of Shoemakersville.
The Keystone Social Club will open the fall season with a dance in Armory Hall next Saturday evening. Bensinger’s Orchestra will furnish the music and there will be special attractions.
State Trooper Roos did good work at the soldier’s welcome home celebration at Bernville last Monday. He handled the crowd of 5000 people who attended without a single disturbance or mishap.