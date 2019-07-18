25 Years Ago
July 20, 1994
Senior Airman Eric Sproesser, a 1989 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, recently graduated magna cum laude from Park College, MO with a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. The Airman, who has been stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, for the last four years, received an Associate Degree in Applied Science-Security Administration from the Community College of the Air Force, Alabama, in June 1992.
Jeff Coleman, a sophomore, forward, from Hamburg Area High School was recently named as the All-Star at the prestigious Keystone State Invitational Basketball Camp held at Gettysburg College.
Family Day Thursday: All You Can Eat Chicken Pot Pie, with salad bar--$4.95 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1969
Lawrence Lindenmuth, 15, of North Fourth Street, Hamburg, and Dennis Blake, 26, of Shartlesville, were swept from their inner tubes and into the swollen and turbulent waters of the Schuylkill River and disappeared. Claude Stufflet, 15, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, went to their aid. He was threatened with the same fate before being pulled to safety by Carl Balthaser, 16, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Two flood control dams planned and built on Mill Creek during the last decade saved Windsor Twp. and many sections of the borough from serious erosion and flood damage on Monday afternoon, following a weekend of shower and downpours.
A 70-ton crane with its 130-foot boom has been busy unloading pre-stressed concrete double tees for the second floor of the new Hamburg Broom Works facility on Pine Street, Hamburg, near Second Street.
75 Years Ago
July 13, 1944
Miss Ruth Steely, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Steely, North Fourth Street, Hamburg, was one of 19 student nurses during capping exercises at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing, Reading on Monday evening.
Theodore L. Yoder, son of Mrs. May Yoder, Port Clinton Ave., Hamburg, is now enrolled as an aviation cadet in the pre-flight school at Maxwell Field Alabama.
Mrs. Carl Sweitzer received information last week that her husband who is stationed at an Army Hospital at Whitehorse, Canada, has been promoted to Major.
“And the Angels Sing” starring Dorothy Lamour and Fred MacMurry will be featured July 15, at the Hamburg Strand.
“Swing Fever” starring Kay Keyser will be featured at the Strand July 18 and 19.
100 Years Ago
July 31, 1919
Last week the play grounds were open six afternoons and four evenings. Friday evening held the record for attendance, 150 children being on the grounds at one time.
The Keystone Social Club will conduct another dance in Armory Hall next Saturday evening for the pleasure of the young people. Music by Bensinger’s Orchestra from Schuylkill Haven and dancing from 8 to 12 p.m.
The entire American Hotel property at Fourth and State Street, Hamburg, was leased for a period of years from the Deppen Brewing Company of Reading, and now by the Penn Meat Market, D. Isecovitz & Bros., proprietor, also of Reading. The company will remodel the entire first floor and office for a modern and up-to-date meat market. A line of pure foods will also be carried in stock. The officers of Quinlan and Robertson, highway contractors, which have occupied the south side of the building, will be moved into the north side, formerly the dining room of the hotel.
Wilson E. Schmick and family moved into their handsome town house from the bungalow on the Peerless Fruit Farm, which he sold recently to a fruit syndicate.
William F. Seaman, baker, has added the second ton auto truck to his delivery outfit, to guarantee improved service to his extensive trade. It was furnished by the Central Garage.
A.F. Baver, implement dealer at State and Second Streets is having a brisk trade in labor-saving farm machinery.