25 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1994
Dale Behm, a senior at Hamburg Area High School received the Hamburg Exchange Club Student of the Month award from Dr. Leo Lenick, high school principal and a member of the Exchange Club.
Brandi Kauffman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Kauffman of Hamburg received the Stimmel Scholarship from Kutztown University during an honors breakfast held recently.
Carl Hess, area naturalist, presented his “Snakes on Board” program at a recent meeting of the Strausstown Home and School organization.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1969
A letter was received from Jill Berger, in Brakpan, one of the Hamburg Rotary Clubs exchange students. She is completing her first 100 days abroad and has learned much from her stay.
PFC Ralph G. Shollenberger, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph E. Shollenberger, of Spruce Street, Hamburg, was assigned as an infantryman with the American Division in Vietnam.
From the community of Strausstown approximately 200 residents participated in the apple picking project with Ontelaunnee Orchards at Leesport, sponsored by the Strausstown Lions Club. A total of 22,287 bushels of apples were harvested; the Lions Club received $5,814.00 from the Orchards. One thousand dollars has been deposited in a new savings account known as the apparatus fund for the local fire company.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” starring Dick Van Dyke will be featured at the Strand Thursday thru Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1944
Floyd B. Fox of West Hamburg, has been promoted to Seaman First Class, according to word received by his mother, Mrs. Lillie Long, West Hamburg. He has been in the service since February 1943 and in the Pacific area for over a year. He was formerly employed at the Berks Foundry.
PFC George Raubenhold, of the Marines, arrived home on Monday evening to spend a 30-day furlough with his wife and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Raubenhold, Pine Street, Hamburg. He was stationed in the Southwest Pacific. This is his first furlough since he enlisted in Sept. 1942.
Second Lt. James A. Zweizig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Zweizig, Franklin Street, has been awarded the third bronze Oak Leaf Cluster in recognition of meritorious achievement in aerial flight in the European theatre. Lieutenant Zweizig, a fighter pilot, attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College two years and was formerly employed at the Hamburg Knitting Mills.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1919
Capt. Lewis R. Tryon, who was mustered out of the United States service on Nov. 1, after having served in France, has entered the Red Cross foreign services as a surgeon, and is spending several weeks at his home in Hamburg, awaiting his passports. He expects to leave this country for France about Dec. 1, from where he will be assigned to duty in the Balkan States.
Contractor A.J. Raubenhold erected a two-machine garage for Edward Burkey, on the rear of his lot on Apple Alley.
Robert Hilreigle, who has for several months been the efficient stockman at the Hahn Motor Truck Works, will move his family from Allentown into one of E.R. Schollenberger’s houses on North Third Street, Hamburg, today.