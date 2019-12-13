25 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1994
Rebecca Kunkel, daughter of Ronald and Cindy Kunkel, Mohrsville, recently completed the requirements for her Silver Award in Girl Scouting.
Andrew Neil Hoffman, the 12 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Hoffman, is Hamburg Elementary’s “Student of the Month” for November.
Marine Lance Cpl. Teodoro Cora, son of Teodora Cora-Garcia and Gloria Cora of Kempton, has been serving off the coast of Bosnia-Herzgovina with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked with the USS Nassau Amphibious Ready Group. He joined the Marine Corps in October 1991.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1969
Army Specialist Four Theodore S. Dreisbach, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. Stanley Driesbach, of Seventh Street, Shoemakersville, received the Air Medal while serving with the Fourth Infantry Division in Vietnam.
Alan F. Hunsberger, a 1969 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, left yesterday afternoon to start a six-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy. Following boot training at the new Navy base at Orlando, FL, Alan will immediately be assigned to the new U.S. Navy electronics school which is also located at the new base. A son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald F. Hunsberger, North Furth Street, Hamburg, the young Navy recruit passed special tests at New Cumberland and Reading to qualify for the assignment.
Cadet David Bond, of the U.S. Military Academy, West Point N.Y., will spend some of his Christmas vacation addressing students in four Berks County, high schools. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Nevin A. Bond, of Kempton R 1.
“The Shoes of the Fisherman” starring Anthony Quinn and Laurence Olivier.
Coldren’s Christmas Trees--$1.50 and up, South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL: Fried Oyster Platter--$1.25 at Perry Bar Just off Rr. 61, north of Shoemakersville.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1944
Henry G. Sneddon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence H. Sneddon, North Fifth Street, Hamburg, has received his wings as a glider pilot and appointment as a flight officer at the “Home of the Winged Commandos” at Lubbock, TX.
Stanley M. Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. George D. Bailey, of Hamburg R2, is one of 24 PA youths who are receiving pre-flight training at the Aviation Cadet Center, San Antonio, TX.
PFC. Arthur M. Dougherty recently notified Mr. and Mrs. Jacob G. Leiby, of Hamburg R2, with whom he lived before his induction into the Army, that he is now in Burma.
Headquarters of the Combat Command A. of the Fourth Armored Division, on Oct. 20, awarded a Certificate of Merit to T/4 Kenneth R. Grim, in recognition of conspicuously Meritorious and outstanding performance of military duty. The award stated that for 75 consecutive days of action, July 28 to Oct. 12, the excellent manner of performance and devotion to duty of T/4 Grim, under conditions of physical hardship and danger, contributed materially to the success of the advance of more than 1200 miles across France.
“The Great Moment” starring Joel McCrea will be featured at the Strand Dec. 19 and 20.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1919
The building and loan association has now sold the last two houses on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, in Belmont. Several days ago Raymond Hartman, employed by the Monarch Milling Company at Berne, purchased one, and yesterday the last was sold to George Fink.
The Hamburg Juniors won their first basketball game in Armory Hall against the Shillington team by a score of 15-13. There were about 200 people at the game and the lads cleared about $10.00 over expenses.
The Military and Athletic Association which is virtually former Company E will open a fair in the Armory on the 20th, thru New Year’s Eve. The purpose is to acquire funds to liquidate the debt created by the recent extensive improvements made to the hall.