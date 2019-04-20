25 Years Ago
April 20, 1994
The Rev. Keith Price was the speaker of Hamburg Senior Citizens meeting last Wednesday and gave a talk and slide presentation on Israel.
Ryan Rump, 17, son of Harlan and Eileen Rump of Windsor Castle and a junior at Hamburg Area High School, will perform Saturday in the All-State Music Festival to be held in Hershey. Assigned to the choral section of the festival as a Bass 1, he is the first Hamburg Area High School choral member to achieve this honor.
“Grumpy Old Men” starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthow and Ann Margaret will be featured at the Hamburg Strand April 22-25. All seats $3.00.
50 Years Ago
April 24, 1969
Second Lt. Donald L. Miller, son of Thomas C. Miller, Hamburg, has been awarded U.S. Air Force Silver Pilot Wings upon graduation at Webb A.F.B., Texas. He will be assigned to Ching Chuan Kang A.B., Taiwan, for flying duty in a unit of the Pacific Air Forces.
Joseph Perzel, 17, son of Mrs. Rita Perzel, Northmont Ave., Hamburg, participated in the senior division of the Milton Hershey School gymnastic team, and was silver medalist on the floor exercise and bronze medalist on the high bar.
“The Night They Raided Minsky’s” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
April 13, 1944
Hamburg’s new Honor Roll Fund now totals $186.00 according to contributions reported to the Item this past week by Thomas F. Confer, treasurer.
Hahn Motors has erected a fine Honor Roll, of employees now serving in the Armed Forces, in a glass case installed on the side of the building near the South Third Street employee entrance. The board and case were made in the company shop by employees. There are 55 names listed on it.
Thomas A. Miller has a force of men busy patching the borough reservoir.
“Rationing” with Wallace Berry and Marjorie Main with the Marines at Tarawa will be featured at the Strand April 15.
100 Years Ago
April 24, 1919
The Hamburg Athletic Association desires all persons whose intentions are to try for a position on the baseball team, to hand their names, together with the positions they think they are best fitted to fill, to Manager Chester Zimmerman, or the writer, within the next ten days. “Harry L. Matz,” assistant manager.
The Easter dance given by the Keystone Social Club Monday evening enjoys the distinction of being the largest attended dance ever given in Armory Hall. At least 150 couples were on the floor, composed nearly exclusively of the younger set. A new dancing class will also be organized next Monday evening, the 28th, which will meet regularly thereafter on Tuesday evening.
A.P. Wertley, the local dealer and manufacturer of artificial ice and ice cream, has fixed the following prices and rules and regulations for the coming season. Ice in bulk will be sold at 50 cents per 100 pounds. In the curb delivery service there will be nothing less than 10 cents a piece.