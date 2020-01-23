25 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1995
Shoemakersville Fire Company received a $500.00 check from the Shoemakersville Area Seniors for the truck fund.
Andrea Shade, a third grade student in Mrs. Heckman’s class, was chosen as Hamburg Elementary School’s Student of the Month for December.
Monday night the Schuylkill Valley School Board approved changes to its contract with H.B. Alexander Inc., Harrisburg, which is overseeing construction of the new elementary school and the high school expansion.
Steve Degler was the guest speaker at last week’s Hamburg Exchange Club’s meeting.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1970
William A. Burkey, local manufacturer and student of Slavic languages and culture, presented a program of slides and commentary on his visits to Russia under the auspices of the International Club division, at the January meeting of the Junior Woman’s Club held at the Regal Hotel, Hamburg.
The petition of Raymond W. Kessler, of Rt 1, Hamburg, seeking appointment as tax collector for Tilden Twp., was approved last Thursday, in the Berks County court by President Judge Warren K. Hess.
Marine Sgt. James W. Reifinger, husband of the former Miss Patricia A. Hix, of Leesport, is serving at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station at Oahu, Hawaii.
“Battle of Britain” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1945
Robert L. Piacine, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark J. Piacine, North Second Street, Hamburg, entered the Merchant Marine Oct. 27 and received his training at Sheepshead Bay, NY. He graduated from Hamburg High School, last June, and later worked in the Ordnance Service Command shop at the Reading Fair Grounds.
Raymond J. Thren, TM2/c, is now based at Oahu, Hawaii, according to word received recently by his wife, the former Kathryn Boltz, North Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Paul Tobias has been appointed Disaster Plan coordinator for Hamburg, by the County Commissioners, for the State Council of Defense. John S. Giles is Berks coordinator.
Cpl. Raymond H. Fox Jr., husband of Mrs. Fern M. Fox, of R2 Hamburg, recently completed an orientation course at an Air Service Command Station in England.
“The Princess and the Pirate” starring Bob Hope will be featured at the Strand on Jan. 27 and 29.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1920
The Hamburg Junior ball team worked out a splendid victory over the Y.M.C.A. Juniors of Reading last Thursday evening, when they defeated them on the home floor by a score of 40 to 17.
Wheat flour advanced from $13.00 to $16.00 per barrel; Wheat from $2.20 to $2.50 per bushel; Oats from 75 to 80 cents; Potatoes from $2.00 to $2.25 per bushel; Fowls from 24 to 26 cent per lb.; Eggs dropped from 70 to 65 cents per dozen.
Raubenhold’s Hardware Store, under new ownership of William D. Raubenhold, will shortly install a complete motor truck delivery service.
Miss Beulah Bailey, of South Fourth Street, Belmont, in Hamburg, is a new assistant in the office of Raubenhold’s Hardware Store since last week.