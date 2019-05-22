25 Years Ago
May 25, 1994
Brandi Kauffman, a 1991 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi during a recent program and banquet of Kutztown University.
Nineteenth Family Festival—Memorial Day Weekend—Friday Night Entertainment is “Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods”; Saturday Night, “Tim Johnson and High Noon”; Sunday, “The 2ND Generation Band with John Stokes; Monday, “Latigo Smith.”
Weekend Special” Broiled Fresh Sea Scallops--$7.75 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant, Rt 61 South of Hamburg.
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1969
Individual trophies were received by Lorie Bortz, basketball; Carolyn Brobst, cheerleader; Jennie Bortz, tennis; Sharon Hix, softball and Donna Smith, hockey at the All Sports Banquet of Hamburg Area High School last Wednesday evening for outstanding performances in their respective sports.
More than 100 members of the Congregation of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg, participated with the pastor, the choir and members of the consistory and building committee on Sunday afternoon in the dedication of the new parsonage now nearing completion at 299 Chestnut Street, Hamburg. This building will replace the present parsonage at 134 North Fourth Street, Hamburg, which has served the Congregation for 74 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Irwin F. Burkey, North Fifth Street, Hamburg were the guests at a surprise golden wedding anniversary dinner party last Sunday. It was held at the Wyomissing Club, Reading and hosted by I. Russell Burkey and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Work.
75 Years Ago
May 18, 1944
Mrs. J.L. Balthaser, Mrs. Lewis Shollenberger, Miss Mae Bright and Frank Sunday, spent Sunday at State College, visiting Sarah Balthaser, a student at Penn State. Mother’s Day was observed at the college on Sunday.
C.H. Bausher, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, was the guest of honor at a dinner at the Washington Hotel, last Wednesday evening in celebration of the 55 years he has worked at Diener Bros. Store.
Father Edwin J. Flanagan, of Boys Town, Nebraska, visited Roadside America, west of Hamburg, on Tuesday, following his speaking engagement in Reading, Monday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Seigfried, North Fourth Street, Hamburg received word that their son, Pvt. Clark L. Seigfried, has arrived safely in India.
Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Henne, South Fifth Street, Hamburg, received word on Monday that their son, Pvt. Franklin S. Henne, is in North Africa.
“The Heavenly Body” starring William Powell, Hedy Lamar, and James Craig will be featured at the Strand on May 23 and 24.
100 Years Ago
May 29, 1919
The 60 boys from Co. E reached the P&R Station, Hamburg at 6:19. Hundreds began traveling toward the station while the organizations were forming at the Armory. It is estimated that fully 2000 people were crowded around the station, who gave them a grand reception. Upon entering Armory Hall the boys were greeted with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the Ladies Glee Club of the High School. The boys reunited with their families and sweethearts. A welcome address was given by J. Edward Miller, after the address the boys were escorted to the lunch table. Later the members residing out of town were taken home by relatives. Hundreds of people remained at the Armory to see the boys leave.
The observance of Memorial Day tomorrow will be of greater significance in Hamburg than ever before, as we now add to the waving list of Civil War and Spanish War veterans those of the greater World War, just ended, and the memory of their valor and sacrifices must be perpetuated.
Memorial Day will be the official opening of what will be the future playground of the people of Hamburg. Opening Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and is to be immediately followed by a game of ball—the first of the season, between Hamburg and the Olivet Team of Reading.