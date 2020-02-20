25 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1995
Hamburg Area High School eighth grader Janelle Loeb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Loeb, Hamburg, RD1, was last year’s seventh-grade Spelling Bee champion. She was back again this year and took the district championship by correctly spelling “hacienda” and “prescription.” Michael Dreibelbis was seventh-grade champion, and Emily Rutt, sixth-grade champion and runner-up.
It took plenty of pleading, political persuasion, and finally, the loss of life, but Maidencreek Twp. will finally get a traffic light at the intersection of Rte. 222 and Genesis Drive.
Molly O’Brien, a 1992 Hamburg Area High School graduate from Hamburg and Cheryl Derr, Bernville, have been named to the fall 1994 semester Dean’s List at Cedar Crest College in Allentown.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1970
Hamburg’s Rich Mason is the newly crowned Berks sectional 138-lb. wrestling champion. He won the title last week end at Northwest Jr. High, Reading.
Hamburg has two new police officers. Clyde C. Casper will begin his probationary period on April 2 and Robert J. Gust started his on Monday.
Twenty members of the Greater Hamburg business Association have signed up for space in the 14th annual Modern Living Show April 9-12 at the Hamburg Field House.
James A. Gilmartin, assistant supervising principal of the Hamburg Area School District, addressed the Hamburg-Windsor PTA on Monday evening on the topic “Taking a Look at Ourselves—School Self-Evaluation.
Rebecca C. Seidel, of Shoemakersville, was the recipient of the annual Service Above Self award presented by the Shoemakersville Rotary Club.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1945
Pvt. Charles Wanner, son of Henry Wanner is spending a 17-day convalescent furlough at the home of his father, Hamburg, R2. Pvt. Wanner, who was inducted into the service on Oct. 14, 1941, received his basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and was sent overseas in Dec. 1943. He returned to the States on the Queen Mary on Jan. 19. Wanner took part in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France and Germany. He was wounded in the first two for which he received the Purple Heart and an Oak Leaf Cluster.
LeRoy A. Yoder, who is serving with a medical unit in France, has been promoted to private first class, according to word received by his wife, South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Heffner, South Fifth Street, Hamburg, were notified recently by their son Paul Jr., a radio man aboard a mine sweeper in the Atlantic, of his promotion to petty officer third class with radio man rating. He enlisted in the Navy on Feb. 29, 1944, one week prior to his 18th birthday.
“Thin Man Goes Home” starring William Powell, Myrna Loy and Gloria DeHaven will be featured Feb. 24 at the Strand.
100 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1920
General rejoicing was the Keynote at the 45th anniversary of the Blue Mountain Legion, (former Co. E) in the Armory Monday evening, when the mortgage was burned and the property declared free of all indebtedness.
R.P. Rentschler, of the Hamburg Motor Car Company, recently delivered a Nash 5-passenger touring car to James Anthony, superintendent of the Hamburg Foundry Company, residing at 54 South Fourth Street.
The Fair held at Port Clinton for the benefit of the borough closed last Saturday evening after a very successful run, with the total proceeds amounting to approximately $800.
On Sunday, James Engel was driving towards Hamburg, and in turning out for an automobile his sleigh upset. He was dragged for a distance when the horse got his foot over the shafts and was thrown which fractured his right collar bone. Dr. Rup set the fracture.