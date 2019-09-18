25 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1994
Parishioners of St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Hamburg will observe the 140th anniversary of the dedication of the church with a dinner in the parish hall Saturday night. The facility was founded by Bishop, now Saint, John Nepomucene Neumann of the Diocese of Philadelphia.
Jennifer Connolly, Mohrsville, won a blue ribbon in the POA-yearling gelding category of the Eastern PA Horse Production Show held recently in Creamer, Montgomery County.
Scott Haus, # 78, of Hamburg won his third Big Diamond feature of the year last Friday night taking the checkered for the rained out feature from Sept. 9.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1969
First Lt. Donald L. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Miller, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, has arrived for duty at Ching Chuan Kang AB, Taiwan. Lt. Miller, a troop carrier pilot, is assigned to a unit of the Pacific Air Forces. A 1961 graduate of Hamburg Area High School he received his B.S. degree in 1964 from Parks College of Aeronautical Technology.
After winning on Tuesday, 3-1, over Brandywine, the Hawkettes Hockey Team now sport a record of 3-0, 2-0 in league play. Melinda Lando slapped a shot into the nets to tie the score at halftime 1-1. In the second half Donna Levan knocked in the go-ahead point with Jennie Bortz adding an insurance tally.
Roasting Chickens—39 cents a lb.; Sliced Cheese—78 cents a lb.; Beef Roasts—79 cents a lb.; Picnic Ham—49 cents a lb.; Bacon—79 cents a lb.; Oranges—59 cents a dozen at the Acme.
“Gone With the Wind” starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh will be featured at the Strand Thursday-Monday.
Friday Night Special: Fried Oyster Platter--$1.25 at Perry Bar, just of Rt 61, North of Shoemakersville.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1944
A group of boys and girls from the Perry Twp. High School at Shoemakersville harvested an estimated 2500 bushels of peaches, early this month, at the Peerless Orchards, east of Hamburg, as a practical aid to the war effort and national crop conservation program.
There were 42 boys and 24 girls engaged in the project. No student missed more than three half days of school. The group was paid 45 and 50 cents an hour, depending on the individual’s rate of picking.
A.S. Gowans, plant superintendent of Price Battery Corp., gave an interesting Vocational talk to fellow Exchange Club members at the meeting, yesterday noon.
Pvt. Guy H. Faust, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Faust, Walnut Street, Hamburg, completed the four-week grader course at the Engineer School, Fort Belvoir, VA on Saturday, according to information received from there.
Charm-Kurl Home Permanent Wave Kit—59 cents at Fryer’s Store 5 cent-10 cent- $1.00 and Up, 326. State Street, Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1919
The Hahn Motor Truck Co. is having a very creditable display of five motor trucks of various types at the Allentown fair this week. The company had four trucks on exhibition last week at the Reading Fair.
Last week, Francis O. Heinly, electrical contractor installed a Western Electric plant on the farm of James Hein, one of the progressive farmers of Windsor Twp. These plants are becoming popular, as they supply all city conveniences in the country home.
While cranking his Ford car in front of the Central Garage last Wednesday afternoon, a back-fire threw the handle back and fractured the forearm of Isaac Ketner, a farmer of Windsor Twp. Dr. Potteiger set the fracture.
At the recent public sale of the farm of Irwin S. Sunday, located in Windsor Twp. near Lenhartsville, was sold to Frank P. Leibensperger of Eagle Point, for $43.50 per acre. The farm consists of slightly more than 140 acres, with good buildings.
Possession will be given next spring, when it is likely Mr. Sunday will make his residence in Hamburg.