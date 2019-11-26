25 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1994
Pvt. E2 Christopher Yatron, son of William and Barbara Yatron of Strausstown, has completed basic and A.I.T. training for 15 weeks at Ft. Benning GA. His next duty station is Fort Carson, CO, where he is assigned to the 4th Infantry Division. He is a 1994 Hamburg Area High School graduate.
The 1994 Berks County Football Coaches Association all-academic team has been chosen from starters with an 80% or better grade average. Hamburg’s choices for the team are Malcolm Ogg (TE/DE) and Rudy Letsche (QB/DB).
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Janoff, son of Veronica Sattler, of Bernville, recently participated in an historical decommissioning ceremony while serving as one of the final crew members of the 38 year old aircraft carrier USS/Saratoga. He joined the Navy in 1990.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1969
The Outstanding Young Farmer award for 1969 went to two brothers, Wayne W. and Harold R. Lesher, of Bernville RD1. The Leshers, in a few short years, have worked their dairy farm operation to 105 milking cows and 70 younger animals. They plow, seed, harvest, pasture and otherwise utilize 650 acres of land. They are presently planning a processing plant and retail jug milk operation.
PFC. Larry Bagenstose, of Leesport, is a member of CO. B, 2nd Bn., 4th Inf. at Fort Campbell KY. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bagenstose, Leesport. His wife Linda lives in Temple.
Rich Mason, Hamburg, was among the backs picked for honorable mention in the Reading Times all-county football team. George Krauch, another Hawk back, with 30 points was among the Reading Eagle’s top 17 Berks high school scores this past season.
Jeffrey Schrepple, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee S. Schrepple, of Hamburg RD1, has been named to the dean’s list at the U.S. Military academy, West Point.
“My Side of the Mountain” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1944
Mrs. Edward Schlear, the former Ermine Simpson, received a telegram from the War Department, last evening, informing her that her husband, Sgt. Edward Schlear, has been missing in action in Italy since Nov. 14.
On Monday Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Henne, Fifth Street, Hamburg, received the Purple Heart with three stars, which was presented to their son. Pvt. Franklin Henne Jr., who is a patient in a hospital in England. He is suffering from wounds received in action on Oct. 5.
Mrs. John P. Kistler, State Street, Hamburg, returned home last week after a month’s stay in Boulder, CO. She went west with her daughter Mary Ellen Kistler, who is enrolled at the University of CO, at Boulder.
Thurman Madeira, S1/c, is spending a 12-day leave with his mother on Franklin Street, Hamburg. He just returned from a trip to India on a Liberty Ship.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1919
Contractor Stitzel has the South Third Street concrete bridge practically completed, except the finishing touches and the side railings.
A.J. Althouse, superintendant of the gas/electric company is enjoying the comforts of a new Overland light model sedan since last week.
C.H. Lamp, at 128 South Third Street, Hamburg, who recently purchased the large motor truck from R.P. Rentschler, of the Hamburg Motor Car Company, is now making three trips each week between Hamburg and Reading for the transfer of freight goods.
Tall can of Pink Salmon—22 cents; Package of Sliced Bacon—25 cents, Jar of Pure Honey—17 cents; Quality Cheese—37 cents a lb.; 12 lb. bag flour—88 cents; 2 lbs. Apples—23 cents; 1 lb. Coffee—42 cents at American Stores Company—334 State Street, Hamburg.