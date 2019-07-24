25 Years Ago
July 20, 1994
It’s official, the Hamburg Municipal Authority and Borough Council have given the go ahead to engineers to have a $1.6 million filtration plant installed to service the borough impounding dam in Windsor Twp. The filtration plant would be large enough to filter a maximum of 800,000 gallons per day. Navy Seaman Chris Wesner, a 1993 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, was recently promoted to his present rank while serving at Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare School, San Diego. He joined the Navy in 1993.
Pamela Spayd was recently named an All-Star at the Keystone State Invitational Basketball Camp held at Albright College. The center forward is a senior at Schuylkill Valley High School.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1969
Services for Charles S. Burkhart, of Main St., Shoemakersville, a former Fire Chief in that borough, were held in the Burkey & Spacht Funeral Home, Hamburg, on Thursday afternoon age 87 years, 5 months, and 11 days. A self-employed tinsmith until his retirement in 1957, Mr. Burkhart was Fire Chief of the Shoemakersville Fire Company from 1926-1934.
Last Saturday, Jill Berger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Berger, Shartlesville, left for a year of post-graduate Study at Dundee, South Africa. Judy Dietrich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dietrich, of Shoemakersville will be leaving for Bolivia, South America, on August 16.
Glen Engle, age 10, who underwent heart surgery in the Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia, has returned home for a period of rest. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Engle, West State Street, Hamburg, and a fifth grade student at Tilden Twp.
PFC Gary L. Heckman, 18, son of Viola S. and the late Leroy S. Heckman, North Third Street, Hamburg, completed a fixed plant carrier equipment repairman course at the Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth, NJ. A 1968 graduate of Hamburg Area High School, Heckman entered the Army last September.
75 Years Ago
July 20, 1944
Charles E. Miller, 22, of Lenhartsville, a tail turret gunner on a Liberator bomber in service in Italy, has been promoted to Staff Sergeant. He was in the recent Rome campaign. He entered the Army Air Forces on August 4, 1942, and studied radio mechanics at Chicago, Illinois, radar at Miami, Florida, and flexible gunnery at Tyndall Field, Texas.
Mrs. Robert A. Rupp, secretary of the recreation board, reports that a profit of $409.68 was realized at the Community Day celebration at the Park on July 2. In addition $57.38 was realized for Russian War Relief at their special booth.
Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Schumo, North Fourth Street, Hamburg, received word last Friday that their son, Robert M. Schumo, was promoted to lieutenant. He is stationed in Bermuda.
“Pin-Up Girl” starring Betty Grable will be featured at the Strand July 22.
100 Years Ago
August 7, 1919
Harvey L Bausher, candidate for clerk of quarter sessions, has been in luck, and will be elected at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Athletic Association. Thomas J. Dalious was elected secretary to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Thomas Seaman. A motion was made granting to Lieutenant Harrison F. Seaman the use of the Armory free of charge for the purpose of organizing the new military unit. The information from Adjt. General Beary at Harrisburg, to the effect that the units of the old Fourth Infantry would be converted into a machine gun battalion is meeting with a hearty response in this town.
At the meeting of town council Monday evening an ordinance was passed authorizing the issue of bonds to the amount of $5,000. Ten $500 bonds-for the construction of a concrete bridge over Mill Creek on South Third Street, Hamburg, near Pine, to replace the present plank structure that has been a nuisance to the neighborhood many years. The interest rate will be four per cent, payable semi-annually.