25 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1994
The Hamburg Cable TV Company donated a kennel to the borough police department to replace the worn out kennel the K-9Corps had been using.
Allison Watts has recently been promoted to director of financial planning and analysis at Unisys Japan Ltd in Tokyo, Japan. She has been working for Unisys Corp. For the past 11 years and has been based in Japan for almost two years.
“When A Man Loves a Woman” starring Andy Garcia and Meg Ryan will be featured at the Hamburg Strand this weekend.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1969
William Fink Jr., chairman of the Booster Badge committee of the Hamburg Jaycees, arranged for King Frost (Paul Heffner) to sell the first badge of the 1969 season to Clayton H. Boltz, Hamburg Mayor, last Friday evening.
Fire Chief George Ritter has announced that all arrangements are completed for the 60th anniversary parade of the Shoemakersville Fire Company to be held on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The PA Fish Commission recently purchased nearly 18 acres of land in Windsor Twp. for $20,000.00 from the Hamburg Knitting Mills, Inc., according to a deed filed with J. Edgar Hilgendorf, Berks County recorder of deeds. The land is to be used by the commission for recreation, conservation and historical purposes. It is part of the Kaercher Creek flood control project and all-purpose dam to be used for recreation. A 30- acre lake and a county supervised park is planned in the area east of the dam in Windsor Twp.
Dedication services were held on Sunday for the Schuylkill Valley Bible Chapel at Dauberville. The Rev. Isaac L. Mast, of Centerport, is Pastor.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1944
Hamburg fittingly paid honor to its sons and daughters serving with the armed forces of the United States, Sunday afternoon, by dedicating a new Honor Roll set in an impressive memorial made by native Blue Mountain Stone.
Dr. A.A. Cope will leave October1 for the Polyclinic Hospital, New York, New York, where he will take a post-graduate course, specializing in the study of the eye, nose and throat.
Word was received from WAC Dorothy Johnson, who is stationed in London, England, that she has been promoted to Sergeant. The Johnson family also received word that their sons, Robert and Joseph, both in the Navy, recently met on a Southwest Pacific Island.
“Dragon Seed” starring Catherine Hepburn will be featured at the Strand September 16 and 18.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1919
The citizens of Hamburg and the hundreds of friends of Harvey L. Bausher throughout the county are jubilant over the fact that he has defeated his opponent for the office of Clerk of Quarter Sessions practically two to one, and has scored the highest vote of any candidate, excepting those without opposition.
It has been learned that a young couple from Philadelphia, who recently visited Crystal Cave, have secured the consent of Mr. Kohler, the owner, to perform a marriage ceremony from the “pulpit” in the cave. A platform will be erected around the “pulpit” for the guests.
The Keystone Social Club held a very successful dance in Armory Hall last Saturday evening, predicting a brilliant winter season. The prizes for the spot dance, $2.50 gold piece to each, were awarded to Miss Caroline Dalious of town and Mr. LaBase, of the Peerless Fruit Farm.