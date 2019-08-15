25 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1994
A 12-year old Bern Twp. girl, who was camping in the Michigan woods with her Aunt and Uncle, wandered from the campsite and was lost for over 36 hours before she was rescued. Her parents, Lloyd and Sherry Riegel of Bern Twp., flew to Michigan to join the search effort. The girl lived through two nights of rain and 40-ish temperatures. She spent a night sleeping in a tree after a strange noise frightened her. Two woodsmen, who volunteered to search, found Sara in a swamp, cold and water-logged, but otherwise fine.
Children young and old turned out for a brief Sunday afternoon ceremony dedicating the new $30,000.00 Hamburg Playground equipment to the borough. Maria Balthaser and Domer Leibensperger are co-chairmen of the committee that purchased the new equipment.
The Greater Hamburg Business Association sponsored its annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, with a respectable-sized crowd turning out to take advantage of the one-day bargains.
“Speed” starring Keano Reeves and Sandra Bullock will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1969
The Hamburg Swimming pool group will present its 11th annual water carnival this Saturday and Sunday. The theme is “The Olympics”. The show will include clown diving and comedy acts. There will be water ballet, fancy diving and races. Throughout the show music will be provided by “The Teeny Weeny Brass”. The carnival will end with the traditional fire dive and the Star Spangled Banner.
Miss Groh, of Hamburg, is off on a European vacation aboard Holland-American Line’s S.S. Nieuw Amsterdam.
Miss Kimball Dinkel celebrated her 16th birthday at a dance party given by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William W. Dinkel, South Third Street, Hamburg, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Friday evening.
“The Odd Couple” starring Jack Lemmon and Walther Matthau will be featured at the Strand Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1944
The Annual Peach Festival will be held at the Recreation Park, this evening, with a fish pond as a special feature. Burkey’s Band will play their weekly concert.
Pvt. Lesher F. Smith, son of Mrs. Eva Smith, RD Hamburg, was recently named “expert” on the machine gun with one of the highest scores in his company, according to a release from the Armored Replacement Training Center, at Fort Knox, KY.
The Broom Works won first place in the Industrial Softball League, by defeating Confer, Smith, 5 to 2.
Final Clearance of all Straw Hats--$1.00 at Dietrich’s Men’s Shop.
“Once Upon a Honeymoon”, starring Ginger Rogers and Cary Grant will be featured at the Strand Aug. 23 and 24.
100 Years Ago
August 21, 1919
Near Windsor Castle, the large farm of Henry Seidel, deceased, was sold at public sale last Saturday and was bought by Milton Seidel for $66.00 per acre.
Thirty six tickets were sold at the P.&R. Station for the excursion to Willow Grove last Sunday.
The Driscoll-Reese Steel Company, have purchased one of the Building and Loan Association houses on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, now occupied by the family of Ira Smith. It will be occupied about Oct. 1st by the family of the firm’s business manager, Mr. Pool. The purchase price is $3,000.00
The Carnival for the benefit of Burkey’s Band is on in full blast and fairly well attended and patronized thus far. The committee is still laboring to make this Carnival the most successful and enjoyable ever held in Hamburg.
Council has finally agreed to replace the plank bridge over Mill Creek on South Third Street, Hamburg, with a modern concrete structure. Plans of the Union Iron Works were adopted for the iron span work, and Engineer Monroe Dreibelbis is now working on the specifications, to be completed until the meeting of council on September 1st.