25 Years Ago
July 6, 1994
Hamburg Borough Council adopted an amendment to the curfew ordinance, accepted a councilman’s resignation, dealt with some personnel changes, and elevated a part-time police officer, Robert Mengel to full-time status Monday night during a regularly-scheduled meeting.
Eric Troutman, 19, Bernville RD4, pulled two Bernville men from the car the three had been riding in moments before it burst into flames after an early Sunday morning accident.
Timothy Best, Hamburg Class of 1990, has been named to the Dean’s List at Mansfield University for the spring semester.
Egg Salad on Toast with lettuce and cup of homemade soup--$2.19 at King’s Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1969
Lenhartsville will hold its third annual Folk Fair on Saturday and Sunday. The theme will be “at the Turn of the Century”. Scrapple making, soap boiling, quilting, weaving, and cigar making will be some of the skills to be demonstrated.
P.F.C. Kenneth C. Henninger, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Osville K. Henninger, Kempton RD2, was assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade in Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator.
Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Heck, of Leesport RD1, and their five children, have been chosen as the outstanding farm family of Berks County. They will be honored at the Reading Fair which opens this week. The Hecks will receive a color television set from the fair.
Robert C. Grim, 48, of Confer Ave., Hamburg, is one of more than 1500 model aircraft enthusiasts scheduled to participate in the 38th national Model Air Plane Championships July 14-20, at Naval Air station, Willow Grove.
75 Years Ago
June 29, 1944
Clarence E. Faust, son of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Faust, of Hamburg R1, recently notified his parents of his promotion to chief petty officer. He is stationed in the South Pacific.
Miss Sarah Balthaser, student at Penn State, arrived home last Friday for the summer vacation.
Cpl. Donald Heckman, of Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, is spending a 15-day furlough with his father, Percy Heckman, North Fifth Street, Hamburg.
Miss Ruth Steely, and Miss Dorothy Seigelfus, of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Cadet Nurse Corps, Reading, visited Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Steely, North Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Men’s Sports Shirts for work or play--$1.50 to $2.99 at J.L. Wagner & Sons, 312 State Street, Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
July 17, 1919
Yesterday, A.P. Wertley, ice cream manufacturer, installed an additional 15 horse-power vertical Snell & Company steam engine in his plant to operate the can washing machinery and water pump for the milk condensory.
The Monarch Milling Company, Berne, is taking in new wheat at $2.20 per bushel.
The barn and pigsty of Dr. Robert Berger was destroyed by fire along with the entire hay and grain crop, together with the farm implements. The live stock was saved except a few shoats and chickens.
Dr. and Mrs. A.J. Fink received a telegram last Thursday announcing the arrival from France on the 9th of their son Major Langhorne Fink, of the dental Corps at Charleston S.C. and his subsequent assignment to Camp Jackson in the same state.