25 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1994
A celebration of the 135th anniversary of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hamburg was held recently. The present pastor, Rev. Keith Price has served Bethany since 1983. The service was followed by a dinner in the church, and reminiscing about the history and fellowship of Bethany.
“Blown Away” starring Jeff Bridges and Tommy Lee Jones will be featured at the Strand Sept 30-Oct. 3.
Tuesday: Wings of Fire with Soup and Salad Bar--$5.95 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
Oct 2, 1969
Seaman Apprentice William E. Coldren, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Coldren, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, is serving aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Springfield in Portsmouth, VA. The ship is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.
Ruth Werley, representing Hamburg Area High, will be among 21 high school girls competing for the 1970 Berks County Junior Miss crown on Saturday night in the auditorium of Hamburg Area High School.
Rich Mason had the honor of scoring Hamburg Area High’s first touchdown of the season, on the home field on Saturday afternoon, against Northwestern. The score was 20-0 when Mason went over from the 3-yard line.
“True Grit” starring John Wayne and Glen Campbell will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1944
Jack W. Weirich, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, a member of the 168th Infantry Regiment in Italy, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievements in action.
Thomas F. Confer was elected president of the Berks County Interpost Association of the American Legion, at a meeting held at Bernville on Monday evening.
Pvt. Charles Epler, West Hamburg, is home on a two-week’s furlough. Private Epler spent two years overseas and saw action in the Tunisian, Sicily and Italian invasions.
“Going My Way” starring Bing Crosby and Rise Stevens will be featured at the Strand Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1919
St. John’s Cemetery No. 2 will soon be graced with a very elaborate family mausoleum, to be erected by Wilson E. Schmick, proprietor of the Hamburg Broom Works. He has awarded a contract to P.F. Eisenbrown & Sons Company of Reading, for a structure 15 by 20 feet in size, which will be of granite exterior and polished marble interior, and will contain eight crypts. It is estimated that until completed and ground beautified the mausoleum will cost at least $20,000.00
William J. Stitzel, contractor, who recently purchased the Loose lot at Fourth and Arch Streets and another tract on the east side of Fourth near Arch, will begin the early erection of ten new houses—four on the former tract and six on the latter.
Beef Roasts—22 cents per lb.; All Beef Steaks—28 cents a lb.; Smoked Hams—35 cents per lb.; Smoked Shoulders—24 cents per lb.; and Scrapple—10 cents per lb. at Penn Meat Market, Fourth and State Streets, Hamburg (American House Building).