25 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1994
The Hamburg Municipal Authority spent a good portion of their regular meeting last Wednesday discussing two floor plan proposals by Systems Design Engineers, Wyomissing, for the water filtration plant to be installed near the borough impounding dam in Windsor Twp.
Amy Breidegan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Breidegan, Bernville, was the third runner-up in the Berks County Junior Miss Scholarship Competition held Saturday evening in Kutztown Area High School.
“Angels In The Outfield” starring Danny Glover and Tony Danza will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Oct. 7- Oct. 10.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1969
Berks County’s Blue Mountain Youth League held its 11th annual banquet and awards program at the Kempton Community Center on Sept. 27. After the dinner, President Arthur Young presented the league championship trophy and play off award to Bob Kreider and John Gilmer, coaches of the Mohrsville team. Domer Leibensperger was presented with a desk set by C.A. Tinklepaugh, Secretary-treasurer, for five years’ service as president of the league About 450 persons, team members, coaches, parents and friends attended the banquet.
Winner of the Berk’s County Jr. Miss title for 1970 was 17 year old Melissa Hardy, a senior at Gov. Mifflin High School.
Arlan D. Yerger, of North Third Street, Hamburg, has been elected secretary of the Keystone Social Club to fill the vacancy caused by the death of John A. Burkey, who served the local unit for more than 32 years.
Walt Disney’s “Rascal” will be featured at the Strand plus “Hang Your Hat on the Wind,” a short subject, this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1944
Patsy Ferri, State Street, Hamburg, purchased the property at 7 North Fourth Street, Hamburg, from the Hamburg Savings & Trust Company, last week. He is planning to move his shoe repair business into part of the first floor, and his family will occupy the second and third floors in the near future.
Lt. Floyd M. Kline is spending a short leave at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Kline, Shoemakersville. He recently completed a cannon officer’s training course in the Infantry School at Fort Benning Georgia. He was formerly a tank officer, and is now stationed at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.
“Canterville Ghost” starring Charles Laughton will be featured at the Strand Oct. 10 and 11.
Apples—25 cents for 4 lbs.; Coffee—3 cents a lb.; Celery—two stalks for 15 cents; Saltines—10 cents; Coffee—Two lbs. for 41 cents; Bread—11 cents a Loaf; Donuts--16 cents for 12 at A&P Food Stores.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1919
Mr. Hoffman, of the New York office of the Hamburg Silk Mill, was a town visitor yesterday in the interest of the company.
I.A. Moyer and Claude Miller, the towns’ two blacksmiths, have pasted notices of advances in prices. Shoes, set of four--$2.50; resetting set of 4--$1.20; sharpening set of 4--$1.40.
All returned soldiers who placed their discharge papers with Dr. A.J. Ruff are requested to call for their papers and medals, which are now ready for distribution.
T.C. Burkey, Berne, made his annual trip to the Blue Mountains for golden rod, commonly known in this section as Blue Mountain tea. He was accompanied by his bother-in-law F. Wilson Feick of Upper Bern. While they were engaged in gathering the precious tea they were startled by a huge rattlesnake, which they quickly dispatched with the weapon they had prepared for such an encounter. It measured 4 feet 6 ½”, and had nine fully developed rattles.
George K. Sonday, Berne, recently delivered 104 ½ bushels of apples to the Berne Store.