25 Years Ago
May 4, 1994
Berks 4-H members Michael Haag, Mohrsville, Angela Werley, Hamburg, Erica Davis, Kutztown and J.T. Ramsay, Boyertown, met State Representatives Paul Semmel and David Argall, William Andring, and State Senator Michael O’Pake at the 4-H Days held recently in Harrisburg.
Gwen and Janelle Tranquillo have both earned full scholarships to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where they plan to play field hockey.
“Ace Ventura, Pet Detective” starring Jim Carrey will be featured at the Strand May 6 - 9.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1969
Army Private First Class Thomas M. Gauby, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Gauby Sr., of Leesport, and 1967 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School, was assigned April 2 to the 174th Aviation Company American Division, near Chu Lai, Vietnam.
Hamburg Area High School’s May Queen is Frances Mount and Susan Fink is maid of honor.
Thirty-Four visitors toured the Roy Christman farm near Shartlesville, last Monday morning. A group of 54 are representing 35 countries under the training program for the 1970 World Census for Agriculture. At noon the visitors met the second group and had a sample of PA Dutch cooking at Haag’s Hotel, Shartlesville.
Mrs. Lester Madtes, local V.F.W. Poppy sales chairman, and Miss Ann Horning, of West Hamburg, Hamburg Area Poppy Queen, sold Charles Miller, Hamburg’s Chief of Police, the first Buddy Poppy of the season last Friday afternoon.
75 Years Ago
April 27, 1944
Dorothy K. Becker has been accorded the honor of Valedictorian and Myrle I. Hepner as Salutatorian for the Perry Twp. Class of 1944.
The evening course in farm machinery repair at the farm shop of the Perry Twp. schools, in Shoemakersville, will continue throughout the spring and summer months, it was announced this week.
Mrs. Stewart Biehl and daughter Patricia have moved from Philadelphia to the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude M. Smith, South Fourth Street, Hamburg. Mr. Biehl was recently inducted into the Army.
Miss Thelma Hummel, who was ill for a week, has returned to her duties at Balthaser’s Store, State St., Hamburg.
“Broadway Rhythm” starring George Murphy, Ginny Simms and Tommy Dorsey’s Band will be featured at the Strand April 29.
100 Years Ago
May 8, 1919
All but two of the property owners on North Second St., Hamburg, have petitioned council to enforce the ordinance to require the erection of curb stones and the laying of pavements, as they are anxious to improve that section of the town.
Irwin Burkey, son of Councilman and Mrs. Frank D. Burkey on South Third St., Hamburg, who served nearly two years as Army field clerk at Fort Monroe, VA, returned home last week, having been mustered out of service.
Mr. and Mrs. William Bodenhorn on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, received information that their son Mark, arrived at New York from France last Friday and expects to reach home very shortly.
E.A. Collars, an expert automobile man from Reading, has been secured by W.E. Schmick, of the Hamburg Broom Works, as special mechanic to keep his roadsters, limousine and motor trucks in proper running condition. He went on duty last week.